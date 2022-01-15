How to Watch Michigan vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (12-3, 5-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (7-6, 1-2 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022 at State Farm Center.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: State Farm Center
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Michigan
- The Fighting Illini put up 13.7 more points per game (80.5) than the Wolverines allow (66.8).
- The Wolverines put up 7.8 more points per game (72.8) than the Fighting Illini give up to opponents (65.0).
- The Fighting Illini make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Wolverines are shooting 47.1% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 39.5% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini with 18.9 points per contest and 10.7 rebounds (eighth in the country), while also putting up 0.9 assists.
- Trent Frazier averages 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Alfonso Plummer is averaging 15.9 points, 1.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
- Coleman Hawkins puts up 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor.
- Jacob Grandison posts 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field and 48.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson is the Wolverines' top scorer (16.1 points per game) and rebounder (8.8), and produces 1.9 assists.
- The Wolverines get 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Eli Brooks.
- DeVante Jones is putting up a team-high 3.8 assists per game. And he is producing 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, making 46.3% of his shots from the field.
- Caleb gets the Wolverines 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Moussa Diabate is averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 59.4% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
