How to Watch Michigan vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (12-3, 5-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (7-6, 1-2 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022 at State Farm Center.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Illinois -9.5 144 points

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Michigan

The Fighting Illini put up 13.7 more points per game (80.5) than the Wolverines allow (66.8).

The Wolverines put up 7.8 more points per game (72.8) than the Fighting Illini give up to opponents (65.0).

The Fighting Illini make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

The Wolverines are shooting 47.1% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 39.5% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini with 18.9 points per contest and 10.7 rebounds (eighth in the country), while also putting up 0.9 assists.

Trent Frazier averages 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Alfonso Plummer is averaging 15.9 points, 1.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Coleman Hawkins puts up 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor.

Jacob Grandison posts 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field and 48.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch