How to Watch Michigan vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten) hit the road in Big Ten action against the Michigan Wolverines (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Illinois

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Illinois

  • The 76.3 points per game the Fighting Illini record are 7.9 more points than the Wolverines allow (68.4).
  • The Wolverines put up only 4.8 more points per game (72.2) than the Fighting Illini allow their opponents to score (67.4).
  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • The Wolverines are shooting 46.7% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 41.0% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Fighting Illini is Kofi Cockburn, who accumulates 21.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
  • Trent Frazier leads Illinois in assists, averaging 4.0 per game while also scoring 12.4 points per contest.
  • The Fighting Illini get the most three-point shooting production out of Alfonso Plummer, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
  • The Illinois steals leader is Frazier, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Omar Payne, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson puts up 18.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • DeVante Jones' assist statline paces Michigan; he racks up 4.4 assists per game.
  • Caleb is consistent from deep and leads the Wolverines with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Jones (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Michigan while Dickinson (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Illinois Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Purdue

L 84-68

Away

2/13/2022

Northwestern

W 73-66

Home

2/16/2022

Rutgers

L 70-59

Away

2/19/2022

Michigan State

W 79-74

Away

2/24/2022

Ohio State

L 86-83

Home

2/27/2022

Michigan

-

Away

3/3/2022

Penn State

-

Home

3/6/2022

Iowa

-

Home

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Purdue

W 82-58

Home

2/12/2022

Ohio State

L 68-57

Home

2/17/2022

Iowa

W 84-79

Away

2/20/2022

Wisconsin

L 77-63

Away

2/23/2022

Rutgers

W 71-62

Home

2/27/2022

Illinois

-

Home

3/1/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

3/3/2022

Iowa

-

Home

3/6/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Illinois at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
