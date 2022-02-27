How to Watch Michigan vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten) hit the road in Big Ten action against the Michigan Wolverines (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Illinois

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Illinois

The 76.3 points per game the Fighting Illini record are 7.9 more points than the Wolverines allow (68.4).

The Wolverines put up only 4.8 more points per game (72.2) than the Fighting Illini allow their opponents to score (67.4).

The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

The Wolverines are shooting 46.7% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 41.0% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Fighting Illini is Kofi Cockburn, who accumulates 21.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Trent Frazier leads Illinois in assists, averaging 4.0 per game while also scoring 12.4 points per contest.

The Fighting Illini get the most three-point shooting production out of Alfonso Plummer, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

The Illinois steals leader is Frazier, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Omar Payne, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson puts up 18.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

DeVante Jones' assist statline paces Michigan; he racks up 4.4 assists per game.

Caleb is consistent from deep and leads the Wolverines with 1.8 made threes per game.

Jones (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Michigan while Dickinson (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Purdue L 84-68 Away 2/13/2022 Northwestern W 73-66 Home 2/16/2022 Rutgers L 70-59 Away 2/19/2022 Michigan State W 79-74 Away 2/24/2022 Ohio State L 86-83 Home 2/27/2022 Michigan - Away 3/3/2022 Penn State - Home 3/6/2022 Iowa - Home

Michigan Schedule