How to Watch Michigan vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten) hit the road in Big Ten action against the Michigan Wolverines (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Illinois
- The 76.3 points per game the Fighting Illini record are 7.9 more points than the Wolverines allow (68.4).
- The Wolverines put up only 4.8 more points per game (72.2) than the Fighting Illini allow their opponents to score (67.4).
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- The Wolverines are shooting 46.7% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 41.0% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.
Illinois Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Fighting Illini is Kofi Cockburn, who accumulates 21.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
- Trent Frazier leads Illinois in assists, averaging 4.0 per game while also scoring 12.4 points per contest.
- The Fighting Illini get the most three-point shooting production out of Alfonso Plummer, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- The Illinois steals leader is Frazier, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Omar Payne, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson puts up 18.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- DeVante Jones' assist statline paces Michigan; he racks up 4.4 assists per game.
- Caleb is consistent from deep and leads the Wolverines with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Jones (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Michigan while Dickinson (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Purdue
L 84-68
Away
2/13/2022
Northwestern
W 73-66
Home
2/16/2022
Rutgers
L 70-59
Away
2/19/2022
Michigan State
W 79-74
Away
2/24/2022
Ohio State
L 86-83
Home
2/27/2022
Michigan
-
Away
3/3/2022
Penn State
-
Home
3/6/2022
Iowa
-
Home
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Purdue
W 82-58
Home
2/12/2022
Ohio State
L 68-57
Home
2/17/2022
Iowa
W 84-79
Away
2/20/2022
Wisconsin
L 77-63
Away
2/23/2022
Rutgers
W 71-62
Home
2/27/2022
Illinois
-
Home
3/1/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
3/3/2022
Iowa
-
Home
3/6/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
