Michigan vs. Indiana: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 seed Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-9 Big Ten) are squaring off against the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Watch the matchup at 11:30 AM.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Indiana
- The 73.2 points per game the Wolverines put up are 7.7 more points than the Hoosiers give up (65.5).
- The Hoosiers' 71.4 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 69.7 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
- The Wolverines make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).
- The Hoosiers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.7% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.
Michigan Players to Watch
- The Wolverines leader in points and rebounds is Hunter Dickinson, who scores 18.4 points and pulls down 8.5 rebounds per game.
- DeVante Jones leads Michigan in assists, averaging 4.7 per game while also scoring 10.4 points per contest.
- The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- Eli Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis collects 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Hoosiers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Xavier Johnson records more assists than any other Indiana player with 4.8 per game. He also scores 11.8 points and pulls down 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Parker Stewart is the top shooter from deep for the Hoosiers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Johnson (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis (2.4 per game).
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Rutgers
W 71-62
Home
2/27/2022
Illinois
L 93-85
Home
3/1/2022
Michigan State
W 87-70
Home
3/3/2022
Iowa
L 82-71
Home
3/6/2022
Ohio State
W 75-69
Away
3/10/2022
Indiana
-
Home
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/21/2022
Ohio State
L 80-69
Away
2/24/2022
Maryland
W 74-64
Home
2/27/2022
Minnesota
W 84-79
Away
3/2/2022
Rutgers
L 66-63
Home
3/5/2022
Purdue
L 69-67
Away
3/10/2022
Michigan
-
Away
How To Watch
March
10
2022
Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Michigan
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)