Michigan vs. Indiana: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 seed Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-9 Big Ten) are squaring off against the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Watch the matchup at 11:30 AM.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Indiana

The 73.2 points per game the Wolverines put up are 7.7 more points than the Hoosiers give up (65.5).

The Hoosiers' 71.4 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 69.7 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

The Wolverines make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).

The Hoosiers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.7% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan Players to Watch

The Wolverines leader in points and rebounds is Hunter Dickinson, who scores 18.4 points and pulls down 8.5 rebounds per game.

DeVante Jones leads Michigan in assists, averaging 4.7 per game while also scoring 10.4 points per contest.

The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb, who makes 1.8 threes per game.

Eli Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis collects 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Hoosiers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Xavier Johnson records more assists than any other Indiana player with 4.8 per game. He also scores 11.8 points and pulls down 3.7 rebounds per game.

Parker Stewart is the top shooter from deep for the Hoosiers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Johnson (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis (2.4 per game).

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/23/2022 Rutgers W 71-62 Home 2/27/2022 Illinois L 93-85 Home 3/1/2022 Michigan State W 87-70 Home 3/3/2022 Iowa L 82-71 Home 3/6/2022 Ohio State W 75-69 Away 3/10/2022 Indiana - Home

Indiana Schedule