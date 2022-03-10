Michigan vs. Indiana: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 seed Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-9 Big Ten) are squaring off against the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Watch the matchup at 11:30 AM.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Indiana

  • The 73.2 points per game the Wolverines put up are 7.7 more points than the Hoosiers give up (65.5).
  • The Hoosiers' 71.4 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 69.7 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
  • The Wolverines make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).
  • The Hoosiers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.7% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • The Wolverines leader in points and rebounds is Hunter Dickinson, who scores 18.4 points and pulls down 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • DeVante Jones leads Michigan in assists, averaging 4.7 per game while also scoring 10.4 points per contest.
  • The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
  • Eli Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis collects 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Hoosiers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Xavier Johnson records more assists than any other Indiana player with 4.8 per game. He also scores 11.8 points and pulls down 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • Parker Stewart is the top shooter from deep for the Hoosiers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Johnson (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis (2.4 per game).

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Rutgers

W 71-62

Home

2/27/2022

Illinois

L 93-85

Home

3/1/2022

Michigan State

W 87-70

Home

3/3/2022

Iowa

L 82-71

Home

3/6/2022

Ohio State

W 75-69

Away

3/10/2022

Indiana

-

Home

Indiana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/21/2022

Ohio State

L 80-69

Away

2/24/2022

Maryland

W 74-64

Home

2/27/2022

Minnesota

W 84-79

Away

3/2/2022

Rutgers

L 66-63

Home

3/5/2022

Purdue

L 69-67

Away

3/10/2022

Michigan

-

Away

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Michigan

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch IHSA Class 1A Tournament, First Semifinal: Steeleville vs. Yorkville Christian

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch the Big Ten Second Round Indiana vs Michigan

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Michigan: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Indiana: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
RUGBY copy
Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Panthers vs. Sea Eagles

By Quinn Roberts7 hours ago
USATSI_17763330
College Basketball

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, First Round: Utah vs. Washington

By Matthew Beighle12 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) drives to the basket against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Utah: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Maurice Calloo (1) drives to the basket against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. Washington: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
USATSI_17822042
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Clippers

By Evan Massey13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy