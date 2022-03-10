Indiana and Michigan play the first of four second-round games of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday morning.

Indiana comes to the Big Ten Tournament fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives. The Hoosiers need to get at least one and probably two wins if they want to get an at-large bid to the tournament.

How to Watch the Big Ten Second Round Indiana vs Michigan in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Indiana vs Michigan game on fuboTV:

They didn't end the season well as they lost seven of nine, including big upset opportunities against Rutgers and Purdue in their last two games.

Now they are in desperation mode against a Michigan team it lost to by 18 the first time they played.

The Wolverines dominated that game back on Jan. 23 in Bloomington, but have had a very up-and-down season since.

Michigan finished the year with a big upset win at Ohio State, but it has alternated wins and losses over the last nine games and it has kept it on the bubble for the tournament.

In most projections, the Wolverines are in the tournament, but they can not afford a loss on Thursday against the Hoosiers.

Michigan will have head coach Juwan Howard back after a five-game suspension and it hopes that will propel them to a run in the Big Ten Tournament starting on Thursday.

