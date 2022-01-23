Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) shoots on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) will host the Michigan Wolverines (8-7, 2-3 Big Ten) after winning 12 straight home games. The contest tips at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -4 133.5 points

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Michigan

The Hoosiers average 8.0 more points per game (74.7) than the Wolverines give up (66.7).

The Wolverines' 72.1 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 62.8 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.

This season, the Hoosiers have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have made.

The Wolverines have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 18.7 points per contest and 8.6 rebounds, while also posting 1.7 assists.

Race Thompson posts 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Xavier Johnson leads the Hoosiers at 4.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 10.0 points.

Miller Kopp is posting 6.7 points, 1.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Parker Stewart averages 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Michigan Players to Watch