Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) will host the Michigan Wolverines (8-7, 2-3 Big Ten) after winning 12 straight home games. The contest tips at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Indiana
-4
133.5 points
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Michigan
- The Hoosiers average 8.0 more points per game (74.7) than the Wolverines give up (66.7).
- The Wolverines' 72.1 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 62.8 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.
- This season, the Hoosiers have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have made.
- The Wolverines have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 18.7 points per contest and 8.6 rebounds, while also posting 1.7 assists.
- Race Thompson posts 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Xavier Johnson leads the Hoosiers at 4.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 10.0 points.
- Miller Kopp is posting 6.7 points, 1.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
- Parker Stewart averages 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson is posting team highs in points (16.4 per game) and rebounds (8.6). And he is delivering 2.2 assists, making 60.1% of his shots from the field.
- Eli Brooks is averaging 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
- DeVante Jones is the Wolverines' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he averages 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.
- The Wolverines receive 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Caleb.
- The Wolverines get 9.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.
How To Watch
January
23
2022
Michigan at Indiana
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)