How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Nebraska forward Eduardo Andre (35) and Nebraska guard Trey McGowens (2) as Iowa forward Keegan Murray, right, looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220213 Neb Iowa Mbb 032 Jpg

The Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-6 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan

Iowa vs Michigan Betting Information

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Michigan

  • The 84 points per game the Hawkeyes score are 16.2 more points than the Wolverines allow (67.8).
  • The Wolverines' 72.1 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Hawkeyes have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have hit.
  • The Wolverines have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes have averaged.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Keegan Murray posts 23.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.1 assists, shooting 57% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Kris Murray is posting 10.1 points, 1.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Patrick McCaffery averages 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jordan Bohannon posts 10.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 37.9% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Filip Rebraca averages 6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 56.9% from the field.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson is posting team highs in points (18.1 per game) and rebounds (8.2). And he is producing 2.2 assists, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.
  • The Wolverines receive 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Eli Brooks.
  • DeVante Jones tops the Wolverines in assists (4.3 per game), and produces 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Wolverines get 10.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Caleb.
  • The Wolverines get 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

How To Watch

