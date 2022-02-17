How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-6 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa
-5
149.5 points
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Michigan
- The 84 points per game the Hawkeyes score are 16.2 more points than the Wolverines allow (67.8).
- The Wolverines' 72.1 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have hit.
- The Wolverines have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes have averaged.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray posts 23.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.1 assists, shooting 57% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kris Murray is posting 10.1 points, 1.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Patrick McCaffery averages 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jordan Bohannon posts 10.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 37.9% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Filip Rebraca averages 6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 56.9% from the field.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson is posting team highs in points (18.1 per game) and rebounds (8.2). And he is producing 2.2 assists, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Wolverines receive 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Eli Brooks.
- DeVante Jones tops the Wolverines in assists (4.3 per game), and produces 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Wolverines get 10.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Caleb.
- The Wolverines get 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.
How To Watch
February
17
2022
Michigan at Iowa
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)