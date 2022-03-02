Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket as Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) and Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220228 N Western Iowa Mbb 027 Jpg

The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten) hope to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Crisler Center.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Crisler Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Iowa

  • The Wolverines score only 2.3 more points per game (73.2) than the Hawkeyes give up (70.9).
  • The Hawkeyes' 83.7 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 69.3 the Wolverines allow.
  • The Wolverines are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
  • The Hawkeyes' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have given up to their opponents (44.3%).

Michigan Players to Watch

  • The Wolverines leader in points and rebounds is Hunter Dickinson, who scores 18.3 points and pulls down 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • DeVante Jones is Michigan's best passer, dishing out 4.5 assists per game while scoring 10.1 PPG.
  • The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
  • The Michigan steals leader is Jones, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Dickinson, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Keegan Murray averages 23.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Joe Toussaint's assist statline paces Iowa; he dishes out 3.6 assists per game.
  • Jordan Bohannon is the most prolific from deep for the Hawkeyes, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Iowa's leader in steals is Toussaint (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Murray (2.0 per game).

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Iowa

W 84-79

Away

2/20/2022

Wisconsin

L 77-63

Away

2/23/2022

Rutgers

W 71-62

Home

2/27/2022

Illinois

L 93-85

Home

3/1/2022

Michigan State

W 87-70

Home

3/3/2022

Iowa

-

Home

3/6/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

Iowa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Michigan

L 84-79

Home

2/19/2022

Ohio State

W 75-62

Away

2/22/2022

Michigan State

W 86-60

Home

2/25/2022

Nebraska

W 88-78

Away

2/28/2022

Northwestern

W 82-61

Home

3/3/2022

Michigan

-

Away

3/6/2022

Illinois

-

Away

