How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket as Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) and Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220228 N Western Iowa Mbb 027 Jpg

The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten) hope to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Crisler Center.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Iowa

The Wolverines score only 2.3 more points per game (73.2) than the Hawkeyes give up (70.9).

The Hawkeyes' 83.7 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 69.3 the Wolverines allow.

The Wolverines are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

The Hawkeyes' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have given up to their opponents (44.3%).

Michigan Players to Watch

The Wolverines leader in points and rebounds is Hunter Dickinson, who scores 18.3 points and pulls down 8.4 rebounds per game.

DeVante Jones is Michigan's best passer, dishing out 4.5 assists per game while scoring 10.1 PPG.

The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.

The Michigan steals leader is Jones, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Dickinson, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray averages 23.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Joe Toussaint's assist statline paces Iowa; he dishes out 3.6 assists per game.

Jordan Bohannon is the most prolific from deep for the Hawkeyes, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Iowa's leader in steals is Toussaint (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Murray (2.0 per game).

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 Iowa W 84-79 Away 2/20/2022 Wisconsin L 77-63 Away 2/23/2022 Rutgers W 71-62 Home 2/27/2022 Illinois L 93-85 Home 3/1/2022 Michigan State W 87-70 Home 3/3/2022 Iowa - Home 3/6/2022 Ohio State - Away

Iowa Schedule