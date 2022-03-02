How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten) hope to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Crisler Center.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Iowa
- The Wolverines score only 2.3 more points per game (73.2) than the Hawkeyes give up (70.9).
- The Hawkeyes' 83.7 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 69.3 the Wolverines allow.
- The Wolverines are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- The Hawkeyes' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have given up to their opponents (44.3%).
Michigan Players to Watch
- The Wolverines leader in points and rebounds is Hunter Dickinson, who scores 18.3 points and pulls down 8.4 rebounds per game.
- DeVante Jones is Michigan's best passer, dishing out 4.5 assists per game while scoring 10.1 PPG.
- The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
- The Michigan steals leader is Jones, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Dickinson, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray averages 23.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Joe Toussaint's assist statline paces Iowa; he dishes out 3.6 assists per game.
- Jordan Bohannon is the most prolific from deep for the Hawkeyes, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Iowa's leader in steals is Toussaint (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Murray (2.0 per game).
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Iowa
W 84-79
Away
2/20/2022
Wisconsin
L 77-63
Away
2/23/2022
Rutgers
W 71-62
Home
2/27/2022
Illinois
L 93-85
Home
3/1/2022
Michigan State
W 87-70
Home
3/3/2022
Iowa
-
Home
3/6/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Michigan
L 84-79
Home
2/19/2022
Ohio State
W 75-62
Away
2/22/2022
Michigan State
W 86-60
Home
2/25/2022
Nebraska
W 88-78
Away
2/28/2022
Northwestern
W 82-61
Home
3/3/2022
Michigan
-
Away
3/6/2022
Illinois
-
Away
How To Watch
March
3
2022
Iowa at Michigan
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)