Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 12:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -4.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Michigan

The 74.3 points per game the Spartans average are 7.7 more points than the Wolverines allow (66.6).

The Wolverines' 72.6 points per game are seven more points than the 65.6 the Spartans give up to opponents.

The Spartans make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

The Wolverines have shot at a 48% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Marcus Bingham is tops on the Spartans at 6.5 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.3 assists and 9.3 points.

Gabe Brown averages 13.4 points and 1 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 4.6 rebounds, shooting 42% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Hall averages 9.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 59.5% from the field and 54.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyson Walker paces his squad in assists per contest (5.1), and also puts up 7.2 points and 1.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Max Christie puts up 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Michigan Players to Watch