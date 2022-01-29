Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Michigan Wolverines (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 12:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Michigan State
-4.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Michigan
- The 74.3 points per game the Spartans average are 7.7 more points than the Wolverines allow (66.6).
- The Wolverines' 72.6 points per game are seven more points than the 65.6 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- The Spartans make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- The Wolverines have shot at a 48% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham is tops on the Spartans at 6.5 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.3 assists and 9.3 points.
- Gabe Brown averages 13.4 points and 1 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 4.6 rebounds, shooting 42% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Malik Hall averages 9.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 59.5% from the field and 54.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tyson Walker paces his squad in assists per contest (5.1), and also puts up 7.2 points and 1.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Max Christie puts up 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring (16.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.4), and averages 2.3 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Eli Brooks is putting up 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.
- DeVante Jones is the Wolverines' top assist man (4 per game), and he contributes 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds.
- Caleb is averaging 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- Moussa Diabate is averaging 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 55.6% of his shots from the floor.
