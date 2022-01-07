Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Julius Marble II (34) and guard Tyson Walker (2) and forward Gabe Brown (44) and guard Jaden Akins (3) react after their win over the Nebraska cornhuskers in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (7-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Michigan State

  • The Wolverines score 7.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Spartans allow (65.5).
  • The Spartans' 75.8 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 66.8 the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • The Wolverines are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • The Spartans' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Michigan Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wolverines is Hunter Dickinson, who averages 16.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
  • DeVante Jones leads Michigan in assists, averaging 3.8 per game while also scoring 7.5 points per contest.
  • Eli Brooks makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolverines, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
  • Brooks and Dickinson lead Michigan on the defensive end, with Brooks leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Dickinson in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Gabe Brown is the top scorer for the Spartans with 14.5 points per game. He also adds 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his stats.
  • Marcus Bingham puts up a stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 9.8 points and 0.4 assists per game for Michigan State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyson Walker has the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per outing.
  • Brown is consistent from deep and leads the Spartans with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Michigan State's leader in steals is Walker (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bingham (2.5 per game).

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/7/2021

Nebraska

W 102-67

Away

12/11/2021

Minnesota

L 75-65

Home

12/18/2021

Southern Utah

W 87-50

Home

12/30/2021

UCF

L 85-71

Away

1/4/2022

Rutgers

L 75-67

Away

1/8/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

1/11/2022

Purdue

-

Home

1/14/2022

Illinois

-

Away

1/18/2022

Maryland

-

Home

1/23/2022

Indiana

-

Away

1/26/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

Michigan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Penn State

W 80-64

Home

12/21/2021

Oakland

W 90-78

Home

12/29/2021

High Point

W 81-68

Home

1/2/2022

Northwestern

W 73-67

Away

1/5/2022

Nebraska

W 79-67

Home

1/8/2022

Michigan

-

Away

1/12/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

1/15/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

1/21/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

1/25/2022

Illinois

-

Away

1/29/2022

Michigan

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Michigan State at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
