Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (7-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Crisler Center
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Michigan State
- The Wolverines score 7.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Spartans allow (65.5).
- The Spartans' 75.8 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 66.8 the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- The Wolverines are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
Michigan Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wolverines is Hunter Dickinson, who averages 16.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
- DeVante Jones leads Michigan in assists, averaging 3.8 per game while also scoring 7.5 points per contest.
- Eli Brooks makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolverines, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- Brooks and Dickinson lead Michigan on the defensive end, with Brooks leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Dickinson in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Gabe Brown is the top scorer for the Spartans with 14.5 points per game. He also adds 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his stats.
- Marcus Bingham puts up a stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 9.8 points and 0.4 assists per game for Michigan State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyson Walker has the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per outing.
- Brown is consistent from deep and leads the Spartans with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Michigan State's leader in steals is Walker (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bingham (2.5 per game).
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Nebraska
W 102-67
Away
12/11/2021
Minnesota
L 75-65
Home
12/18/2021
Southern Utah
W 87-50
Home
12/30/2021
UCF
L 85-71
Away
1/4/2022
Rutgers
L 75-67
Away
1/8/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/11/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/14/2022
Illinois
-
Away
1/18/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/23/2022
Indiana
-
Away
1/26/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Penn State
W 80-64
Home
12/21/2021
Oakland
W 90-78
Home
12/29/2021
High Point
W 81-68
Home
1/2/2022
Northwestern
W 73-67
Away
1/5/2022
Nebraska
W 79-67
Home
1/8/2022
Michigan
-
Away
1/12/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
1/15/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
1/21/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
1/25/2022
Illinois
-
Away
1/29/2022
Michigan
-
Home