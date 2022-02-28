How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) and forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrate the win against the Purdue Boilermakers at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Michigan Wolverines (15-12, 9-8 Big Ten) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Crisler Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Michigan State

The Wolverines put up 5.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Spartans allow (67.3).

The Spartans score an average of 72.1 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 69.3 the Wolverines allow.

The Wolverines make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

The Spartans are shooting 45.5% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 44.2% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan Players to Watch

The Wolverines leader in points and rebounds is Hunter Dickinson, who scores 17.8 points and grabs 8.3 boards per game.

Michigan's best passer is DeVante Jones, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 10.1 PPG scoring average.

The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.

The Michigan steals leader is Jones, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Dickinson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Gabe Brown racks up 11.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Spartans.

Michigan State's leader in rebounds is Marcus Bingham with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is A.J Hoggard with 5.2 per game.

Brown is dependable from distance and leads the Spartans with 2.0 made threes per game.

Tyson Walker (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Michigan State while Bingham (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Ohio State L 68-57 Home 2/17/2022 Iowa W 84-79 Away 2/20/2022 Wisconsin L 77-63 Away 2/23/2022 Rutgers W 71-62 Home 2/27/2022 Illinois L 93-85 Home 3/1/2022 Michigan State - Home 3/3/2022 Iowa - Home 3/6/2022 Ohio State - Away

Michigan State Schedule