How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) and forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrate the win against the Purdue Boilermakers at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Michigan Wolverines (15-12, 9-8 Big Ten) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Crisler Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Michigan State

  • The Wolverines put up 5.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Spartans allow (67.3).
  • The Spartans score an average of 72.1 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 69.3 the Wolverines allow.
  • The Wolverines make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • The Spartans are shooting 45.5% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 44.2% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • The Wolverines leader in points and rebounds is Hunter Dickinson, who scores 17.8 points and grabs 8.3 boards per game.
  • Michigan's best passer is DeVante Jones, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 10.1 PPG scoring average.
  • The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
  • The Michigan steals leader is Jones, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Dickinson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Gabe Brown racks up 11.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Spartans.
  • Michigan State's leader in rebounds is Marcus Bingham with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is A.J Hoggard with 5.2 per game.
  • Brown is dependable from distance and leads the Spartans with 2.0 made threes per game.
  • Tyson Walker (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Michigan State while Bingham (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Ohio State

L 68-57

Home

2/17/2022

Iowa

W 84-79

Away

2/20/2022

Wisconsin

L 77-63

Away

2/23/2022

Rutgers

W 71-62

Home

2/27/2022

Illinois

L 93-85

Home

3/1/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

3/3/2022

Iowa

-

Home

3/6/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

Michigan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Indiana

W 76-61

Home

2/15/2022

Penn State

L 62-58

Away

2/19/2022

Illinois

L 79-74

Home

2/22/2022

Iowa

L 86-60

Away

2/26/2022

Purdue

W 68-65

Home

3/1/2022

Michigan

-

Away

3/3/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

3/6/2022

Maryland

-

Home

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Michigan State at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

