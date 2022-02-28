How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Michigan Wolverines (15-12, 9-8 Big Ten) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Crisler Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Arena: Crisler Center
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Michigan State
- The Wolverines put up 5.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Spartans allow (67.3).
- The Spartans score an average of 72.1 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 69.3 the Wolverines allow.
- The Wolverines make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Spartans are shooting 45.5% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 44.2% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.
Michigan Players to Watch
- The Wolverines leader in points and rebounds is Hunter Dickinson, who scores 17.8 points and grabs 8.3 boards per game.
- Michigan's best passer is DeVante Jones, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 10.1 PPG scoring average.
- The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
- The Michigan steals leader is Jones, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Dickinson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Gabe Brown racks up 11.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Spartans.
- Michigan State's leader in rebounds is Marcus Bingham with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is A.J Hoggard with 5.2 per game.
- Brown is dependable from distance and leads the Spartans with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Tyson Walker (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Michigan State while Bingham (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Ohio State
L 68-57
Home
2/17/2022
Iowa
W 84-79
Away
2/20/2022
Wisconsin
L 77-63
Away
2/23/2022
Rutgers
W 71-62
Home
2/27/2022
Illinois
L 93-85
Home
3/1/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
3/3/2022
Iowa
-
Home
3/6/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Indiana
W 76-61
Home
2/15/2022
Penn State
L 62-58
Away
2/19/2022
Illinois
L 79-74
Home
2/22/2022
Iowa
L 86-60
Away
2/26/2022
Purdue
W 68-65
Home
3/1/2022
Michigan
-
Away
3/3/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
3/6/2022
Maryland
-
Home
How To Watch
March
1
2022
Michigan State at Michigan
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)