How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Michigan Wolverines (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Crisler Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Minnesota
- The Wolverines record 10.1 more points per game (72.9) than the Golden Gophers allow (62.8).
- The Golden Gophers score 5.9 more points per game (70.8) than the Wolverines give up (64.9).
- The Wolverines make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- The Golden Gophers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding, tallying 14.6 points and 8.9 boards per game.
- Michigan's best passer is DeVante Jones, who averages 4.0 assists per game to go with his 6.0 PPG scoring average.
- The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- Eli Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Jamison Battle holds the top spot on the Golden Gophers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
- Payton Willis' assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 4.0 assists per game.
- Battle knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.
- Willis (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Eric Curry (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Arizona
L 80-62
Home
11/24/2021
Tarleton State
W 65-54
Home
12/1/2021
North Carolina
L 72-51
Away
12/4/2021
San Diego State
W 72-58
Home
12/7/2021
Nebraska
W 102-67
Away
12/11/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/18/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
12/21/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Home
12/30/2021
UCF
-
Away
1/4/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/8/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
W 78-49
Home
11/24/2021
Jacksonville
W 55-44
Home
11/30/2021
Pittsburgh
W 54-53
Away
12/5/2021
Mississippi State
W 81-76
Away
12/8/2021
Michigan State
L 75-67
Home
12/11/2021
Michigan
-
Away
12/14/2021
Texas A&M-CC
-
Home
12/22/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
12/29/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
1/2/2022
Illinois
-
Home
1/9/2022
Indiana
-
Away