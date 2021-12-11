Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Michigan Wolverines (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Crisler Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Minnesota

The Wolverines record 10.1 more points per game (72.9) than the Golden Gophers allow (62.8).

The Golden Gophers score 5.9 more points per game (70.8) than the Wolverines give up (64.9).

The Wolverines make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

The Golden Gophers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding, tallying 14.6 points and 8.9 boards per game.

Michigan's best passer is DeVante Jones, who averages 4.0 assists per game to go with his 6.0 PPG scoring average.

The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

Eli Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Jamison Battle holds the top spot on the Golden Gophers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Payton Willis' assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 4.0 assists per game.

Battle knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.

Willis (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Eric Curry (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Arizona L 80-62 Home 11/24/2021 Tarleton State W 65-54 Home 12/1/2021 North Carolina L 72-51 Away 12/4/2021 San Diego State W 72-58 Home 12/7/2021 Nebraska W 102-67 Away 12/11/2021 Minnesota - Home 12/18/2021 Southern Utah - Home 12/21/2021 Purdue Fort Wayne - Home 12/30/2021 UCF - Away 1/4/2022 Rutgers - Away 1/8/2022 Michigan State - Home

Minnesota Schedule