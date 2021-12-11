Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Michigan Wolverines (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Crisler Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Crisler Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. Minnesota

    • The Wolverines record 10.1 more points per game (72.9) than the Golden Gophers allow (62.8).
    • The Golden Gophers score 5.9 more points per game (70.8) than the Wolverines give up (64.9).
    • The Wolverines make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
    • The Golden Gophers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding, tallying 14.6 points and 8.9 boards per game.
    • Michigan's best passer is DeVante Jones, who averages 4.0 assists per game to go with his 6.0 PPG scoring average.
    • The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
    • Eli Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Jamison Battle holds the top spot on the Golden Gophers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
    • Payton Willis' assist statline leads Minnesota; he records 4.0 assists per game.
    • Battle knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.
    • Willis (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Eric Curry (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Arizona

    L 80-62

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 65-54

    Home

    12/1/2021

    North Carolina

    L 72-51

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Diego State

    W 72-58

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nebraska

    W 102-67

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    Minnesota Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    W 78-49

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 55-44

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 54-53

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 81-76

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Michigan State

    L 75-67

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Minnesota at Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    dartmouth basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston University at Dartmouth

    24 seconds ago
    stony brook
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bryant at Stony Brook

    24 seconds ago
    USATSI_16991245
    College Basketball

    How to Watch TCU vs Texas A&M

    24 seconds ago
    minnesota basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan

    24 seconds ago
    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas A&M vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    24 seconds ago
    Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) shoots over Dartmouth Big Green guard Brendan Barry (15) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston University vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    24 seconds ago
    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    TCU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    24 seconds ago
    Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) shoots over Dartmouth Big Green guard Brendan Barry (15) in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Dartmouth vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    24 seconds ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Minnesota vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    24 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy