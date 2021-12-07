Michigan goes for its second straight win Tuesday night when it travels to Nebraska for its Big Ten opener.

The Michigan men's basketball team played one of its best games of the year Saturday afternoon when the Wolverines used a big game from Hunter Dickinson to pull away and beat San Diego State 72–58.

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The win was a bounce-back game after the Wolverines were blown out in the second half in their loss to North Carolina on Wednesday night. Michigan now finds itself at 5–3 on the year as they open up Big Ten play at Nebraska on Tuesday night.

Nebraska will host Michigan on a two-game losing streak. They dropped a four-overtime heartbreaker to NC State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and then lost to Indiana in its conference opener.

The back-to-back losses snapped a four-game winning streak for the Cornhuskers and now have them just 5–4 on the year.

They will need to play well if they want to slow down a Wolverines offense that finally started clicking last game. It is going to be a tough game, but Nebraska will look to use its home court to its advantage on Tuesday night and get the upset win.

