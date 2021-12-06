Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan

    Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Michigan

    • The Cornhuskers put up 12.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Wolverines give up (64.6).
    • The Wolverines put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only three fewer points than the 72.3 the Cornhuskers give up.
    • The Cornhuskers make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
    • The Wolverines' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have given up to their opponents (39.5%).

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Alonzo Verge Jr. posts a team-leading 5.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 15 points and 5.7 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the floor.
    • Bryce McGowens posts 17.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.9 assists, shooting 43% from the floor and 24.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Derrick Walker averages 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
    • C.J. Wilcher is posting 7 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Kobe Webster averages 6.4 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the floor.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson is the Wolverines' top scorer (14.5 points per game) and rebounder (8.5), and averages 2 assists.
    • The Wolverines get 14.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Eli Brooks.
    • Caleb gives the Wolverines 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • DeVante Jones leads the Wolverines in assists (3.5 per game), and averages 6.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • The Wolverines get 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Michigan at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
