How to Watch Michigan vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Michigan
- The Cornhuskers put up 12.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Wolverines give up (64.6).
- The Wolverines put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only three fewer points than the 72.3 the Cornhuskers give up.
- The Cornhuskers make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- The Wolverines' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have given up to their opponents (39.5%).
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alonzo Verge Jr. posts a team-leading 5.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 15 points and 5.7 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the floor.
- Bryce McGowens posts 17.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.9 assists, shooting 43% from the floor and 24.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Derrick Walker averages 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- C.J. Wilcher is posting 7 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- Kobe Webster averages 6.4 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the floor.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson is the Wolverines' top scorer (14.5 points per game) and rebounder (8.5), and averages 2 assists.
- The Wolverines get 14.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Eli Brooks.
- Caleb gives the Wolverines 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- DeVante Jones leads the Wolverines in assists (3.5 per game), and averages 6.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Wolverines get 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.
How To Watch
