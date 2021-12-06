Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Michigan

The Cornhuskers put up 12.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Wolverines give up (64.6).

The Wolverines put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only three fewer points than the 72.3 the Cornhuskers give up.

The Cornhuskers make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

The Wolverines' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have given up to their opponents (39.5%).

Nebraska Players to Watch

Alonzo Verge Jr. posts a team-leading 5.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 15 points and 5.7 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the floor.

Bryce McGowens posts 17.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.9 assists, shooting 43% from the floor and 24.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick Walker averages 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

C.J. Wilcher is posting 7 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Kobe Webster averages 6.4 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the floor.

Michigan Players to Watch