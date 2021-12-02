Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan goes for its second straight win when it travels to play North Carolina on Wednesday night.
    Michigan came in the season as one of the favorites to win the national title, but the Wolverines have hit some early road bumps that have left many doubting if that's the case. 

    Michigan blew a double-digit lead in a loss to Seton Hall and then was absolutely dominated by Arizona in the final of the Ramon Main Event in Las Vegas. 

    The Wolverines have won their other four games but have not been as dominant as experts thought they would. Wednesday they get another shot at proving that they are a top team when they travel to North Carolina looking to win their third straight game against the Tar Heels.

    North Carolina is also looking for a big win after it dropped games to Purdue and Tennessee in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off. The Tar Heels, like Michigan, have won their other four games, but are still looking for a marquee win.

    This should be a great game between two tradition-rich schools both looking to get a win for their respective conference on the third day of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; North Carolina Tarheels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots a three point jump shot with Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) defending during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
