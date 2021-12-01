Publish date:
How to Watch Michigan vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (4-2) face the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 9:15 PM ET.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-1.5
148.5 points
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Michigan
- The Wolverines record 6.9 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Tar Heels give up (78.7).
- The Tar Heels' 83.2 points per game are 18.7 more points than the 64.5 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
- This season, the Wolverines have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have knocked down.
- The Tar Heels are shooting 48.7% from the field, 9.9% higher than the 38.8% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8.2), and also averages 14.8 points and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Eli Brooks posts 15.7 points and 2.5 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.7 rebounds, shooting 50% from the field and 42.9% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- DeVante Jones puts up a team-best 4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 7.2 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 46.9% from the field.
- Moussa Diabate posts 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.
- Caleb averages 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 34.7% from the floor and 25.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot is the Tar Heels' top scorer (15.7 points per game) and rebounder (8.7), and produces 1 assists.
- Caleb Love is the Tar Heels' top assist man (4.2 per game), and he averages 15.2 points and 3.7 rebounds.
- Brady Manek gets the Tar Heels 14.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 1 block.
- RJ Davis is posting 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists per game, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 50% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per contest.
- Dawson Garcia gives the Tar Heels 10.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
