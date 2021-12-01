Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) dribbles defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Freddy Hicks in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (4-2) face the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 9:15 PM ET.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Michigan

    Michigan vs North Carolina Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan

    -1.5

    148.5 points

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Michigan

    • The Wolverines record 6.9 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Tar Heels give up (78.7).
    • The Tar Heels' 83.2 points per game are 18.7 more points than the 64.5 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Wolverines have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Tar Heels are shooting 48.7% from the field, 9.9% higher than the 38.8% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8.2), and also averages 14.8 points and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
    • Eli Brooks posts 15.7 points and 2.5 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.7 rebounds, shooting 50% from the field and 42.9% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • DeVante Jones puts up a team-best 4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 7.2 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 46.9% from the field.
    • Moussa Diabate posts 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.
    • Caleb averages 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 34.7% from the floor and 25.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Armando Bacot is the Tar Heels' top scorer (15.7 points per game) and rebounder (8.7), and produces 1 assists.
    • Caleb Love is the Tar Heels' top assist man (4.2 per game), and he averages 15.2 points and 3.7 rebounds.
    • Brady Manek gets the Tar Heels 14.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 1 block.
    • RJ Davis is posting 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists per game, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 50% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per contest.
    • Dawson Garcia gives the Tar Heels 10.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Michigan at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
