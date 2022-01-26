Michigan vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Michigan vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Michigan Wolverines (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (9-8, 2-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Crisler Center, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Northwestern
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Northwestern
- The 72.6 points per game the Wolverines score are just 3.9 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.7).
- The Wildcats' 76.5 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 66.4 the Wolverines give up.
- The Wolverines make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Wildcats' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
Michigan Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wolverines is Hunter Dickinson, who averages 17 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
- Michigan's best passer is DeVante Jones, who averages 3.9 assists per game to go with his 8.4 PPG scoring average.
- Caleb makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolverines, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- Eli Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with one per contest.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance sits atop the Wildcats leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
- Northwestern's assist leader is Boo Buie with 5.5 per game. He also averages 15 points per game and adds 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Buie is dependable from deep and leads the Wildcats with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Northwestern's leader in steals is Chase Audige (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nance (1.4 per game).
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/30/2021
UCF
L 85-71
Away
1/4/2022
Rutgers
L 75-67
Away
1/14/2022
Illinois
L 68-53
Away
1/18/2022
Maryland
W 83-64
Home
1/23/2022
Indiana
W 80-62
Away
1/26/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
1/29/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
2/1/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
2/5/2022
Purdue
-
Away
2/8/2022
Penn State
-
Away
2/12/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Ohio State
L 95-87
Away
1/12/2022
Maryland
L 94-87
Home
1/15/2022
Michigan State
W 64-62
Away
1/18/2022
Wisconsin
L 82-76
Home
1/23/2022
Purdue
L 80-60
Away
1/26/2022
Michigan
-
Away
1/29/2022
Illinois
-
Home
2/1/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
2/5/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
2/8/2022
Indiana
-
Home
2/13/2022
Illinois
-
Away
How To Watch
January
26
2022
Northwestern at Michigan
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)