Michigan vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Michigan vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (9-8, 2-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Crisler Center, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Northwestern

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Crisler Center
  Arena: Crisler Center

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Northwestern

  • The 72.6 points per game the Wolverines score are just 3.9 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.7).
  • The Wildcats' 76.5 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 66.4 the Wolverines give up.
  • The Wolverines make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • The Wildcats' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Michigan Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wolverines is Hunter Dickinson, who averages 17 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
  • Michigan's best passer is DeVante Jones, who averages 3.9 assists per game to go with his 8.4 PPG scoring average.
  • Caleb makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolverines, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
  • Eli Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Pete Nance sits atop the Wildcats leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
  • Northwestern's assist leader is Boo Buie with 5.5 per game. He also averages 15 points per game and adds 2.7 rebounds per game.
  • Buie is dependable from deep and leads the Wildcats with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Northwestern's leader in steals is Chase Audige (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nance (1.4 per game).

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/30/2021

UCF

L 85-71

Away

1/4/2022

Rutgers

L 75-67

Away

1/14/2022

Illinois

L 68-53

Away

1/18/2022

Maryland

W 83-64

Home

1/23/2022

Indiana

W 80-62

Away

1/26/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

1/29/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

2/1/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

2/5/2022

Purdue

-

Away

2/8/2022

Penn State

-

Away

2/12/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

Northwestern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Ohio State

L 95-87

Away

1/12/2022

Maryland

L 94-87

Home

1/15/2022

Michigan State

W 64-62

Away

1/18/2022

Wisconsin

L 82-76

Home

1/23/2022

Purdue

L 80-60

Away

1/26/2022

Michigan

-

Away

1/29/2022

Illinois

-

Home

2/1/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

2/5/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

2/8/2022

Indiana

-

Home

2/13/2022

Illinois

-

Away

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Northwestern at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


