Michigan vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Michigan vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (9-8, 2-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Crisler Center, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Crisler Center

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Northwestern

The 72.6 points per game the Wolverines score are just 3.9 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.7).

The Wildcats' 76.5 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 66.4 the Wolverines give up.

The Wolverines make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

The Wildcats' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Michigan Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wolverines is Hunter Dickinson, who averages 17 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Michigan's best passer is DeVante Jones, who averages 3.9 assists per game to go with his 8.4 PPG scoring average.

Caleb makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolverines, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

Eli Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance sits atop the Wildcats leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Northwestern's assist leader is Boo Buie with 5.5 per game. He also averages 15 points per game and adds 2.7 rebounds per game.

Buie is dependable from deep and leads the Wildcats with 2.2 made threes per game.

Northwestern's leader in steals is Chase Audige (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nance (1.4 per game).

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/30/2021 UCF L 85-71 Away 1/4/2022 Rutgers L 75-67 Away 1/14/2022 Illinois L 68-53 Away 1/18/2022 Maryland W 83-64 Home 1/23/2022 Indiana W 80-62 Away 1/26/2022 Northwestern - Home 1/29/2022 Michigan State - Away 2/1/2022 Nebraska - Home 2/5/2022 Purdue - Away 2/8/2022 Penn State - Away 2/12/2022 Ohio State - Home

Northwestern Schedule