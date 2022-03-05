How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten foes square off when the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-9, 12-7 Big Ten) host the Michigan Wolverines (16-13, 10-9 Big Ten) at Value City Arena, beginning at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Michigan

The Buckeyes put up only 4.4 more points per game (74.2) than the Wolverines give up (69.8).

The Wolverines score an average of 73.1 points per game, five more points than the 68.1 the Buckeyes allow.

This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.

The Wolverines' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell puts up 19.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.5 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 38% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Malaki Branham is putting up 13.1 points, 1.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Jamari Wheeler is tops on the Buckeyes at 3.1 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 7.3 points.

Zed Key is putting up 8.3 points, 0.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Kyle Young posts 8.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Michigan Players to Watch