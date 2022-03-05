Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten foes square off when the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-9, 12-7 Big Ten) host the Michigan Wolverines (16-13, 10-9 Big Ten) at Value City Arena, beginning at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Michigan

  • The Buckeyes put up only 4.4 more points per game (74.2) than the Wolverines give up (69.8).
  • The Wolverines score an average of 73.1 points per game, five more points than the 68.1 the Buckeyes allow.
  • This season, the Buckeyes have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Wolverines' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell puts up 19.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.5 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 38% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Malaki Branham is putting up 13.1 points, 1.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
  • Jamari Wheeler is tops on the Buckeyes at 3.1 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 7.3 points.
  • Zed Key is putting up 8.3 points, 0.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Kyle Young posts 8.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson is averaging team highs in points (18.4 per game) and rebounds (8.5). And he is delivering 2.3 assists, making 56.3% of his shots from the field.
  • DeVante Jones is the Wolverines' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he posts 10.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.
  • Eli Brooks gives the Wolverines 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Caleb is putting up 10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
  • The Wolverines receive 9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Michigan at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
