Michigan leaves home for the second straight game on Tuesday night when it visits Penn State for a Big Ten battle.

Michigan went to Purdue on Saturday and played the Boilermakers tough, but came up short in the 82-76 loss. It was the Wolverines' second loss in the last six games and has them just 5-5 in the Big Ten.

How to Watch Michigan at Penn State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Michigan has been playing much better over the last few weeks, but it needs wins if the Wolverines want to make a push for the NCAA Tournament.

Their schedule is tough the rest of the year as six of their last 10 games are against ranked opponents.

Tuesday night is not one of those nights but they need to pick up a victory against a Penn State team who is coming off a tough 51-49 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday.

The loss came after the Nittany Lions had a big 90-86 double-overtime win against Iowa last Monday night.

Penn State is now just 4-7 in the Big Ten but it has had a handful of close losses in conference play.

Tuesday night the Nittany Lions will look to get back in the win column and send Michigan home with its second straight loss.

