Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

How to Watch Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (0-0) take on the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) at Crisler Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M
- Last year, the Wolverines scored 75.8 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 64.2 the Panthers allowed.
- The Panthers scored an average of 71.2 points per game last year, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines allowed.
- Last season, the Wolverines had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.2% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.
- The Panthers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season.
- Mike Smith dispensed 5.3 assists per game while scoring 9.0 PPG.
- Isaiah Livers knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Franz Wagner and Dickinson were defensive standouts last season, with Wagner averaging 1.3 steals per game and Dickinson collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Jawaun Daniels averaged 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game last season.
- Lenell Henry pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game, while Cam Mack averaged 7.3 assists per contest.
- Jeremiah Gambrell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Mack averaged 2.5 steals per game, while Jerroda Briscoe notched 1.7 blocks per contest.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Buffalo
W 88-76
Home
11/13/2021
Prairie View A&M
-
Home
11/16/2021
Seton Hall
-
Home
11/20/2021
UNLV
-
Home
11/24/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
12/1/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
12/4/2021
San Diego State
-
Home
Prairie View A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 87-68
Away
11/11/2021
San Francisco
L 92-76
Away
11/13/2021
Michigan
-
Away
11/14/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
11/15/2021
Texas Tech
-
Away
11/17/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Away
11/27/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
11/30/2021
South Dakota State
-
Away
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Prairie View A&M at Michigan
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)