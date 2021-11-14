Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 10, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots in the second half against the Buffalo Bulls at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Prairie View A&M Panthers (0-0) take on the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) at Crisler Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Crisler Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M

    • Last year, the Wolverines scored 75.8 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 64.2 the Panthers allowed.
    • The Panthers scored an average of 71.2 points per game last year, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines allowed.
    • Last season, the Wolverines had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.2% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.
    • The Panthers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season.
    • Mike Smith dispensed 5.3 assists per game while scoring 9.0 PPG.
    • Isaiah Livers knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Franz Wagner and Dickinson were defensive standouts last season, with Wagner averaging 1.3 steals per game and Dickinson collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

    • Jawaun Daniels averaged 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game last season.
    • Lenell Henry pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game, while Cam Mack averaged 7.3 assists per contest.
    • Jeremiah Gambrell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Mack averaged 2.5 steals per game, while Jerroda Briscoe notched 1.7 blocks per contest.

    Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Buffalo

    W 88-76

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    Prairie View A&M Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 87-68

    Away

    11/11/2021

    San Francisco

    L 92-76

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Away

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

