Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

The Prairie View A&M Panthers (0-0) take on the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) at Crisler Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Arena: Crisler Center

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Prairie View A&M

Last year, the Wolverines scored 75.8 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 64.2 the Panthers allowed.

The Panthers scored an average of 71.2 points per game last year, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines allowed.

Last season, the Wolverines had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.2% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.

The Panthers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season.

Mike Smith dispensed 5.3 assists per game while scoring 9.0 PPG.

Isaiah Livers knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.

Franz Wagner and Dickinson were defensive standouts last season, with Wagner averaging 1.3 steals per game and Dickinson collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Jawaun Daniels averaged 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game last season.

Lenell Henry pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game, while Cam Mack averaged 7.3 assists per contest.

Jeremiah Gambrell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.

Mack averaged 2.5 steals per game, while Jerroda Briscoe notched 1.7 blocks per contest.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Buffalo W 88-76 Home 11/13/2021 Prairie View A&M - Home 11/16/2021 Seton Hall - Home 11/20/2021 UNLV - Home 11/24/2021 Tarleton State - Home 12/1/2021 North Carolina - Away 12/4/2021 San Diego State - Home

Prairie View A&M Schedule