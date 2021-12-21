Dec 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-5) will visit the Michigan Wolverines (7-4) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Crisler Center

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

The Wolverines average 73.5 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 72.4 the Mastodons give up.

The Mastodons put up 9.0 more points per game (73.5) than the Wolverines give up (64.5).

This season, the Wolverines have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Mastodons' opponents have hit.

The Mastodons have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

The Wolverines leader in points and rebounds is Hunter Dickinson, who scores 15.6 points and grabs 9.1 boards per game.

DeVante Jones leads Michigan in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 7.4 points per contest.

The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Eli Brooks, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.

Brooks and Dickinson lead Michigan on the defensive end, with Brooks leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Dickinson in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Jarred Godfrey averages 17.7 points and tacks on 4.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Mastodons' leaderboards for those statistics.

Ra Kpedi is at the top of the Purdue Fort Wayne rebounding leaderboard with 7.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 11.1 points and adds 0.5 assists per game.

Deonte Billups is the most prolific from deep for the Mastodons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne's leader in steals is Godfrey (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kpedi (0.7 per game).

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 North Carolina L 72-51 Away 12/4/2021 San Diego State W 72-58 Home 12/7/2021 Nebraska W 102-67 Away 12/11/2021 Minnesota L 75-65 Home 12/18/2021 Southern Utah W 87-50 Home 12/21/2021 Purdue Fort Wayne - Home 12/30/2021 UCF - Away 1/4/2022 Rutgers - Away 1/8/2022 Michigan State - Home 1/11/2022 Purdue - Home 1/14/2022 Illinois - Away

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule