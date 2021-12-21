How to Watch Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-5) will visit the Michigan Wolverines (7-4) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Crisler Center
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
- The Wolverines average 73.5 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 72.4 the Mastodons give up.
- The Mastodons put up 9.0 more points per game (73.5) than the Wolverines give up (64.5).
- This season, the Wolverines have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Mastodons' opponents have hit.
- The Mastodons have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
Michigan Players to Watch
- The Wolverines leader in points and rebounds is Hunter Dickinson, who scores 15.6 points and grabs 9.1 boards per game.
- DeVante Jones leads Michigan in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 7.4 points per contest.
- The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Eli Brooks, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
- Brooks and Dickinson lead Michigan on the defensive end, with Brooks leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Dickinson in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Jarred Godfrey averages 17.7 points and tacks on 4.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Mastodons' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Ra Kpedi is at the top of the Purdue Fort Wayne rebounding leaderboard with 7.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 11.1 points and adds 0.5 assists per game.
- Deonte Billups is the most prolific from deep for the Mastodons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Purdue Fort Wayne's leader in steals is Godfrey (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kpedi (0.7 per game).
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
North Carolina
L 72-51
Away
12/4/2021
San Diego State
W 72-58
Home
12/7/2021
Nebraska
W 102-67
Away
12/11/2021
Minnesota
L 75-65
Home
12/18/2021
Southern Utah
W 87-50
Home
12/21/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Home
12/30/2021
UCF
-
Away
1/4/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/8/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/11/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/14/2022
Illinois
-
Away
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
FGCU
L 85-78
Away
12/2/2021
Wright State
L 86-73
Home
12/4/2021
Northern Kentucky
W 71-57
Home
12/8/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
L 80-59
Away
12/11/2021
Southeast Missouri State
W 78-65
Home
12/21/2021
Michigan
-
Away
12/30/2021
UIC
-
Away
1/1/2022
IUPUI
-
Away
1/5/2022
Cleveland State
-
Away
1/7/2022
Youngstown State
-
Away
1/9/2022
Robert Morris
-
Away