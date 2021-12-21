Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-5) will visit the Michigan Wolverines (7-4) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

    • The Wolverines average 73.5 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 72.4 the Mastodons give up.
    • The Mastodons put up 9.0 more points per game (73.5) than the Wolverines give up (64.5).
    • This season, the Wolverines have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Mastodons' opponents have hit.
    • The Mastodons have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • The Wolverines leader in points and rebounds is Hunter Dickinson, who scores 15.6 points and grabs 9.1 boards per game.
    • DeVante Jones leads Michigan in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 7.4 points per contest.
    • The Wolverines get the most three-point shooting production out of Eli Brooks, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
    • Brooks and Dickinson lead Michigan on the defensive end, with Brooks leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Dickinson in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

    • Jarred Godfrey averages 17.7 points and tacks on 4.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Mastodons' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Ra Kpedi is at the top of the Purdue Fort Wayne rebounding leaderboard with 7.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 11.1 points and adds 0.5 assists per game.
    • Deonte Billups is the most prolific from deep for the Mastodons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Purdue Fort Wayne's leader in steals is Godfrey (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kpedi (0.7 per game).

    Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    North Carolina

    L 72-51

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Diego State

    W 72-58

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nebraska

    W 102-67

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Minnesota

    L 75-65

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    W 87-50

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    FGCU

    L 85-78

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Wright State

    L 86-73

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    W 71-57

    Home

    12/8/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    L 80-59

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Southeast Missouri State

    W 78-65

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    UIC

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    IUPUI

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Cleveland State

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Youngstown State

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Robert Morris

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Fort Wayne at Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

