Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022

    How to Watch Michigan at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Rutgers goes for its third straight win Tuesday night when it hosts Michigan in Big Ten play.

    Rutgers enters its game against Michigan on Tuesday just 7–5 on the year, but the team has been playing much better over the last three weeks. The Scarlet Knights have won three of their last four, including an upset victory over then-No. 1 Purdue.

    How to Watch Michigan at Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Michigan at Rutgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rutgers did lose to rival Seton Hall after that win against Purdue, but have since beaten Maine and Central Connecticut State. On Tuesday night, the Scarlet Knights will look to get their second straight Big Ten win against a Michigan team coming off a loss to UCF.

    Last Thursday, the Wolverines blew a 12-point second half lead against the Knights and lost 85–71. UCF didn't miss a three-pointer in the second half and Michigan just couldn't keep up.

    The loss was the Wolverines' second in their last three games and dropped their overall record to 7–4. It has been a tough stretch for Michigan as it tries to find its rhythm with all the young faces on the team.

    On Tuesday, the Wolverines will look to pick up a huge road win and get to 2–1 in Big Ten play against a Rutgers team coming in with a lot of confidence.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Michigan at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Bruins

    39 seconds ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyrell Terry (1) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Cavaliers

    39 seconds ago
    Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) passes in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Raptors

    39 seconds ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oklahoma at Baylor

    39 seconds ago
    NC State Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NC State at Virginia Tech

    39 seconds ago
    Feb 16, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Brady Rudrud (10) drives to the basket against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) in the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota

    39 seconds ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates with Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) after defeating the top ranked Purdue Boilermakers 70-69 at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Michigan at Rutgers

    39 seconds ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Dre Davis (14) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida State at Wake Forest

    39 seconds ago
    Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU

    39 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy