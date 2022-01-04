Rutgers goes for its third straight win Tuesday night when it hosts Michigan in Big Ten play.

Rutgers enters its game against Michigan on Tuesday just 7–5 on the year, but the team has been playing much better over the last three weeks. The Scarlet Knights have won three of their last four, including an upset victory over then-No. 1 Purdue.

How to Watch Michigan at Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan at Rutgers game on fuboTV:

Rutgers did lose to rival Seton Hall after that win against Purdue, but have since beaten Maine and Central Connecticut State. On Tuesday night, the Scarlet Knights will look to get their second straight Big Ten win against a Michigan team coming off a loss to UCF.

Last Thursday, the Wolverines blew a 12-point second half lead against the Knights and lost 85–71. UCF didn't miss a three-pointer in the second half and Michigan just couldn't keep up.

The loss was the Wolverines' second in their last three games and dropped their overall record to 7–4. It has been a tough stretch for Michigan as it tries to find its rhythm with all the young faces on the team.

On Tuesday, the Wolverines will look to pick up a huge road win and get to 2–1 in Big Ten play against a Rutgers team coming in with a lot of confidence.

