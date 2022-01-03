Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates with Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) after defeating the top ranked Purdue Boilermakers 70-69 at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Louis Brown Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Michigan

The Scarlet Knights score 68.1 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 66.2 the Wolverines allow.

The Wolverines average eight more points per game (73.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents (65.3).

The Scarlet Knights make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

The Wolverines have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. averages 14.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.1 assists, shooting 42.1% from the field and 39% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clifford Omoruyi is putting up 12.4 points, 0.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

Caleb McConnell puts up 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 35.4% from the floor.

Paul Mulcahy averages a team-high 4.4 assists per game. He is also posting 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 33.7% from the field.

Geo Baker averages 8.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Michigan Players to Watch