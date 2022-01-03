Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates with Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) after defeating the top ranked Purdue Boilermakers 70-69 at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates with Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) after defeating the top ranked Purdue Boilermakers 70-69 at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Michigan

    • The Scarlet Knights score 68.1 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 66.2 the Wolverines allow.
    • The Wolverines average eight more points per game (73.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents (65.3).
    • The Scarlet Knights make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
    • The Wolverines have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Ron Harper Jr. averages 14.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.1 assists, shooting 42.1% from the field and 39% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Clifford Omoruyi is putting up 12.4 points, 0.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per contest.
    • Caleb McConnell puts up 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 35.4% from the floor.
    • Paul Mulcahy averages a team-high 4.4 assists per game. He is also posting 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 33.7% from the field.
    • Geo Baker averages 8.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson is the Wolverines' top scorer (15.3 points per game) and rebounder (9.1), and posts 1.9 assists.
    • The Wolverines receive 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Eli Brooks.
    • DeVante Jones is No. 1 on the Wolverines in assists (4 per game), and averages 8.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Caleb is averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 37.1% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
    • Moussa Diabate is putting up 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 58.3% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Michigan at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) celebrates with defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and left wing Brad Marchand (63) after scoring an overtime goal against the Buffalo Sabres at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) skates with the puck as Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) defends during the overtime period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    19 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball in front of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    23 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks the ball over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is surrounded by Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and forwards Pascal Siakam (43) and Scottie Barnes (4) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy