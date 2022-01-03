Publish date:
How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Michigan
- The Scarlet Knights score 68.1 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 66.2 the Wolverines allow.
- The Wolverines average eight more points per game (73.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents (65.3).
- The Scarlet Knights make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- The Wolverines have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. averages 14.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.1 assists, shooting 42.1% from the field and 39% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Clifford Omoruyi is putting up 12.4 points, 0.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per contest.
- Caleb McConnell puts up 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 35.4% from the floor.
- Paul Mulcahy averages a team-high 4.4 assists per game. He is also posting 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 33.7% from the field.
- Geo Baker averages 8.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson is the Wolverines' top scorer (15.3 points per game) and rebounder (9.1), and posts 1.9 assists.
- The Wolverines receive 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Eli Brooks.
- DeVante Jones is No. 1 on the Wolverines in assists (4 per game), and averages 8.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Caleb is averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 37.1% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- Moussa Diabate is putting up 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 58.3% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
January
4
2022
Michigan at Rutgers
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
