Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) shoots a basket as Michigan center Hunter Dickinson defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220217 Michigan Iowa Mbb 010 Jpg

The Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-7 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-10, 10-6 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Crisler Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Rutgers

  • The Wolverines score 72.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Scarlet Knights allow.
  • The Scarlet Knights score the same points per game as the Wolverines give up (68.6).
  • The Wolverines are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 18.0 points and 8.1 boards per game.
  • DeVante Jones is Michigan's best passer, dishing out 4.5 assists per game while scoring 9.4 PPG.
  • Eli Brooks leads the Wolverines in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jones is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Ron Harper Jr. scores 15.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights.
  • Rutgers' leader in rebounds is Clifford Omoruyi with 8.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Paul Mulcahy with 5.5 per game.
  • Harper is dependable from deep and leads the Scarlet Knights with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi with 1.3 per game.

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Penn State

W 58-57

Away

2/10/2022

Purdue

W 82-58

Home

2/12/2022

Ohio State

L 68-57

Home

2/17/2022

Iowa

W 84-79

Away

2/20/2022

Wisconsin

L 77-63

Away

2/23/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

2/27/2022

Illinois

-

Home

3/1/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

3/3/2022

Iowa

-

Home

3/6/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

Rutgers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Michigan State

W 84-63

Home

2/9/2022

Ohio State

W 66-64

Home

2/12/2022

Wisconsin

W 73-65

Away

2/16/2022

Illinois

W 70-59

Home

2/20/2022

Purdue

L 84-72

Away

2/23/2022

Michigan

-

Away

2/26/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

3/2/2022

Indiana

-

Away

3/6/2022

Penn State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Rutgers at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

