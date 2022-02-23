Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) shoots a basket as Michigan center Hunter Dickinson defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220217 Michigan Iowa Mbb 010 Jpg

The Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-7 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-10, 10-6 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Crisler Center

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Rutgers

The Wolverines score 72.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Scarlet Knights allow.

The Scarlet Knights score the same points per game as the Wolverines give up (68.6).

The Wolverines are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 18.0 points and 8.1 boards per game.

DeVante Jones is Michigan's best passer, dishing out 4.5 assists per game while scoring 9.4 PPG.

Eli Brooks leads the Wolverines in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jones is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. scores 15.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers' leader in rebounds is Clifford Omoruyi with 8.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Paul Mulcahy with 5.5 per game.

Harper is dependable from deep and leads the Scarlet Knights with 2.1 made threes per game.

Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi with 1.3 per game.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Penn State W 58-57 Away 2/10/2022 Purdue W 82-58 Home 2/12/2022 Ohio State L 68-57 Home 2/17/2022 Iowa W 84-79 Away 2/20/2022 Wisconsin L 77-63 Away 2/23/2022 Rutgers - Home 2/27/2022 Illinois - Home 3/1/2022 Michigan State - Home 3/3/2022 Iowa - Home 3/6/2022 Ohio State - Away

Rutgers Schedule