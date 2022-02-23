Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-7 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-10, 10-6 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Rutgers
- The Wolverines score 72.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- The Scarlet Knights score the same points per game as the Wolverines give up (68.6).
- The Wolverines are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 18.0 points and 8.1 boards per game.
- DeVante Jones is Michigan's best passer, dishing out 4.5 assists per game while scoring 9.4 PPG.
- Eli Brooks leads the Wolverines in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jones is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. scores 15.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights.
- Rutgers' leader in rebounds is Clifford Omoruyi with 8.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Paul Mulcahy with 5.5 per game.
- Harper is dependable from deep and leads the Scarlet Knights with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi with 1.3 per game.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Penn State
W 58-57
Away
2/10/2022
Purdue
W 82-58
Home
2/12/2022
Ohio State
L 68-57
Home
2/17/2022
Iowa
W 84-79
Away
2/20/2022
Wisconsin
L 77-63
Away
2/23/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
2/27/2022
Illinois
-
Home
3/1/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
3/3/2022
Iowa
-
Home
3/6/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Michigan State
W 84-63
Home
2/9/2022
Ohio State
W 66-64
Home
2/12/2022
Wisconsin
W 73-65
Away
2/16/2022
Illinois
W 70-59
Home
2/20/2022
Purdue
L 84-72
Away
2/23/2022
Michigan
-
Away
2/26/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
3/2/2022
Indiana
-
Away
3/6/2022
Penn State
-
Home
How To Watch
February
23
2022
Rutgers at Michigan
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)