Michigan vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guards Matt Bradley (3) and Lamont Butler (5) celebrate after a play against the Long Beach State Beach during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Diego State Aztecs (5-2) go up against the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at Crisler Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game begins at 1:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. San Diego State

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. San Diego State

    • The Wolverines put up 68.9 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 57.9 the Aztecs give up.
    • The Aztecs score just 1.7 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Wolverines give up (65.6).
    • The Wolverines make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Wolverines this season is Eli Brooks, who averages 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
    • Hunter Dickinson is Michigan's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.7 per game, while DeVante Jones is its best passer, distributing 3.9 assists in each contest.
    • Brooks leads the Wolverines in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Matt Bradley racks up 13.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Aztecs.
    • San Diego State's leader in rebounds is Nathan Mensah with 7.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Trey Pulliam with 3.6 per game.
    • Lamont Butler knocks down 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aztecs.
    • San Diego State's leader in steals is Butler with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mensah with 2.3 per game.

    Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 67-65

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UNLV

    W 74-61

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Arizona

    L 80-62

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 65-54

    Home

    12/1/2021

    North Carolina

    L 72-51

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    San Diego State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Arizona State

    W 65-63

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UT Arlington

    W 68-62

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Georgetown

    W 73-56

    Home

    11/26/2021

    USC

    L 58-43

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Long Beach State

    W 72-47

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    UCSD

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    San Diego State at Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

