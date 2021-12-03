Michigan vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guards Matt Bradley (3) and Lamont Butler (5) celebrate after a play against the Long Beach State Beach during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (5-2) go up against the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at Crisler Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game begins at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Arena: Crisler Center

Key Stats for Michigan vs. San Diego State

The Wolverines put up 68.9 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 57.9 the Aztecs give up.

The Aztecs score just 1.7 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Wolverines give up (65.6).

The Wolverines make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).

Michigan Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Wolverines this season is Eli Brooks, who averages 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Hunter Dickinson is Michigan's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.7 per game, while DeVante Jones is its best passer, distributing 3.9 assists in each contest.

Brooks leads the Wolverines in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Matt Bradley racks up 13.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Aztecs.

San Diego State's leader in rebounds is Nathan Mensah with 7.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Trey Pulliam with 3.6 per game.

Lamont Butler knocks down 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aztecs.

San Diego State's leader in steals is Butler with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mensah with 2.3 per game.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/16/2021 Seton Hall L 67-65 Home 11/20/2021 UNLV W 74-61 Home 11/21/2021 Arizona L 80-62 Home 11/24/2021 Tarleton State W 65-54 Home 12/1/2021 North Carolina L 72-51 Away 12/4/2021 San Diego State - Home 12/7/2021 Nebraska - Away 12/11/2021 Minnesota - Home 12/18/2021 Southern Utah - Home 12/21/2021 Purdue Fort Wayne - Home 12/30/2021 UCF - Away

San Diego State Schedule