Michigan vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Michigan vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (5-2) go up against the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at Crisler Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game begins at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. San Diego State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Michigan vs. San Diego State
- The Wolverines put up 68.9 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 57.9 the Aztecs give up.
- The Aztecs score just 1.7 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Wolverines give up (65.6).
- The Wolverines make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).
Michigan Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Wolverines this season is Eli Brooks, who averages 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
- Hunter Dickinson is Michigan's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.7 per game, while DeVante Jones is its best passer, distributing 3.9 assists in each contest.
- Brooks leads the Wolverines in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley racks up 13.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Aztecs.
- San Diego State's leader in rebounds is Nathan Mensah with 7.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Trey Pulliam with 3.6 per game.
- Lamont Butler knocks down 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aztecs.
- San Diego State's leader in steals is Butler with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mensah with 2.3 per game.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Seton Hall
L 67-65
Home
11/20/2021
UNLV
W 74-61
Home
11/21/2021
Arizona
L 80-62
Home
11/24/2021
Tarleton State
W 65-54
Home
12/1/2021
North Carolina
L 72-51
Away
12/4/2021
San Diego State
-
Home
12/7/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
12/11/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/18/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
12/21/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Home
12/30/2021
UCF
-
Away
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Arizona State
W 65-63
Home
11/20/2021
UT Arlington
W 68-62
Home
11/26/2021
Georgetown
W 73-56
Home
11/26/2021
USC
L 58-43
Home
11/30/2021
Long Beach State
W 72-47
Home
12/4/2021
Michigan
-
Away
12/8/2021
CSU Fullerton
-
Home
12/17/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
12/22/2021
UCSD
-
Home
1/1/2022
UNLV
-
Away
1/5/2022
Fresno State
-
Home