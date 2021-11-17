Publish date:
How to Watch Michigan vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) take on the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at Crisler Center on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Seton Hall
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Seton Hall
- Last year, the Wolverines put up 75.8 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 69.7 the Pirates allowed.
- The Pirates' 71.3 points per game last year were 6.2 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines gave up to opponents.
- The Wolverines made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.1 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- The Pirates shot 44.1% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 39.3% the Wolverines' opponents shot last season.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson scored 14.1 points and pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game last season.
- Mike Smith averaged 5.3 assists per game to go with his 9.0 PPG scoring average.
- Isaiah Livers knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Franz Wagner averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.
- Myles Cale made 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Reynolds averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu notched 2.9 blocks per contest.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Buffalo
W 88-76
Home
11/13/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 77-49
Home
11/16/2021
Seton Hall
-
Home
11/20/2021
UNLV
-
Home
11/24/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
12/1/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
12/4/2021
San Diego State
-
Home
12/7/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 93-49
Home
11/14/2021
Yale
W 80-44
Home
11/16/2021
Michigan
-
Away
11/22/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
11/28/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wagner
-
Home
12/4/2021
Nyack
-
Home
12/9/2021
Texas
-
Home
How To Watch
November
16
2021
Seton Hall at Michigan
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)