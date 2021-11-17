Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) celebrates the win as Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) reacts after missing the final shot of the game during the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Ncaa Basketball Ncaa Tournament Michigan Vs Ucla

    UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) celebrates the win as Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) reacts after missing the final shot of the game during the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Ncaa Basketball Ncaa Tournament Michigan Vs Ucla

    The Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) take on the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at Crisler Center on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Seton Hall

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Crisler Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. Seton Hall

    • Last year, the Wolverines put up 75.8 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 69.7 the Pirates allowed.
    • The Pirates' 71.3 points per game last year were 6.2 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines gave up to opponents.
    • The Wolverines made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.1 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
    • The Pirates shot 44.1% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 39.3% the Wolverines' opponents shot last season.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson scored 14.1 points and pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game last season.
    • Mike Smith averaged 5.3 assists per game to go with his 9.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Isaiah Livers knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Franz Wagner averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17.5 points and grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.
    • Myles Cale made 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Reynolds averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu notched 2.9 blocks per contest.

    Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Buffalo

    W 88-76

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 77-49

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    Seton Hall Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 93-49

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Yale

    W 80-44

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Nyack

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Seton Hall at Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 27, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball over Southern University Jaguars guard Samkelo Cele (25) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina Central at Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Mike Smith (12) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles forward RaiQuan Gray (1) and forward Malik Osborne (right) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seton Hall at Michigan

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Arizona

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots over North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) celebrates the win as Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) reacts after missing the final shot of the game during the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Ncaa Basketball Ncaa Tournament Michigan Vs Ucla
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) passes, protected by offensive lineman Sam Vaughan (50) offensive lineman David Redding (64) with Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Val Martin (56) in pursuit at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH): Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    High Point vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) drives toward the basket while being guarded by Houston Cougars guard DeJon Jarreau (3) and Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney (32) during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. North Carolina Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy