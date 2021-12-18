How to Watch Michigan vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-3) will look to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Crisler Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Southern Utah
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Southern Utah
- The 72.1 points per game the Wolverines record are the same as the Thunderbirds allow.
- The Thunderbirds' 81.6 points per game are 15.7 more points than the 65.9 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
- The Wolverines make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
- The Thunderbirds have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding, putting up 15.0 points and 9.0 boards per game.
- DeVante Jones leads Michigan in assists, averaging 3.9 per game while also scoring 6.8 points per contest.
- Eli Brooks makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolverines, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Moussa Diabate leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- The Thunderbirds' John Knight III puts up enough points (18.1 per game) and assists (4.0 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Maizen Fausett is at the top of the Southern Utah rebounding leaderboard with 9.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 11.2 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
- Dre Marin is reliable from deep and leads the Thunderbirds with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Southern Utah's leader in steals is Knight with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jason Spurgin with 1.0 per game.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Tarleton State
W 65-54
Home
12/1/2021
North Carolina
L 72-51
Away
12/4/2021
San Diego State
W 72-58
Home
12/7/2021
Nebraska
W 102-67
Away
12/11/2021
Minnesota
L 75-65
Home
12/18/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
12/21/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Home
12/30/2021
UCF
-
Away
1/4/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/8/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/11/2022
Purdue
-
Home
Southern Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Bowling Green
W 87-73
Away
12/2/2021
Eastern Washington
W 89-76
Away
12/4/2021
Idaho
W 81-75
Away
12/8/2021
Utah Valley
W 60-56
Home
12/11/2021
Saint Katherine
W 100-61
Home
12/18/2021
Michigan
-
Away
12/22/2021
Dixie State
-
Home
12/30/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Northern Colorado
-
Home
1/6/2022
Portland State
-
Home
1/8/2022
Northern Arizona
-
Home