Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) celebrates after being named the games MVP after winning the palms division championship game over the Bowling Green Falcons at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-3) will look to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Crisler Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Southern Utah

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Crisler Center

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Southern Utah

The 72.1 points per game the Wolverines record are the same as the Thunderbirds allow.

The Thunderbirds' 81.6 points per game are 15.7 more points than the 65.9 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

The Wolverines make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

The Thunderbirds have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding, putting up 15.0 points and 9.0 boards per game.

DeVante Jones leads Michigan in assists, averaging 3.9 per game while also scoring 6.8 points per contest.

Eli Brooks makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolverines, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Moussa Diabate leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Southern Utah Players to Watch

The Thunderbirds' John Knight III puts up enough points (18.1 per game) and assists (4.0 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Maizen Fausett is at the top of the Southern Utah rebounding leaderboard with 9.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 11.2 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.

Dre Marin is reliable from deep and leads the Thunderbirds with 2.2 made threes per game.

Southern Utah's leader in steals is Knight with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jason Spurgin with 1.0 per game.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Tarleton State W 65-54 Home 12/1/2021 North Carolina L 72-51 Away 12/4/2021 San Diego State W 72-58 Home 12/7/2021 Nebraska W 102-67 Away 12/11/2021 Minnesota L 75-65 Home 12/18/2021 Southern Utah - Home 12/21/2021 Purdue Fort Wayne - Home 12/30/2021 UCF - Away 1/4/2022 Rutgers - Away 1/8/2022 Michigan State - Home 1/11/2022 Purdue - Home

Southern Utah Schedule