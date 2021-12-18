Skip to main content
    How to Watch Michigan vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) celebrates after being named the games MVP after winning the palms division championship game over the Bowling Green Falcons at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-3) will look to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Crisler Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Southern Utah

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Crisler Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. Southern Utah

    • The 72.1 points per game the Wolverines record are the same as the Thunderbirds allow.
    • The Thunderbirds' 81.6 points per game are 15.7 more points than the 65.9 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
    • The Wolverines make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
    • The Thunderbirds have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring and rebounding, putting up 15.0 points and 9.0 boards per game.
    • DeVante Jones leads Michigan in assists, averaging 3.9 per game while also scoring 6.8 points per contest.
    • Eli Brooks makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolverines, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
    • Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Moussa Diabate leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Southern Utah Players to Watch

    • The Thunderbirds' John Knight III puts up enough points (18.1 per game) and assists (4.0 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Maizen Fausett is at the top of the Southern Utah rebounding leaderboard with 9.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 11.2 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
    • Dre Marin is reliable from deep and leads the Thunderbirds with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Southern Utah's leader in steals is Knight with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jason Spurgin with 1.0 per game.

    Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 65-54

    Home

    12/1/2021

    North Carolina

    L 72-51

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Diego State

    W 72-58

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nebraska

    W 102-67

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Minnesota

    L 75-65

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    Southern Utah Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 87-73

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Eastern Washington

    W 89-76

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Idaho

    W 81-75

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Utah Valley

    W 60-56

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Saint Katherine

    W 100-61

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Dixie State

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Portland State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Southern Utah at Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

