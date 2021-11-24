Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Tarleton State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Tarleton State Texans guard Montre Gipson (11) shoots over Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Tarleton State Texans guard Montre Gipson (11) shoots over Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tarleton State Texans (1-4) will try to end a four-game road slide when they take on the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines (3-2) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Crisler Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Tarleton State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Crisler Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. Tarleton State

    • Last year, the Wolverines averaged 75.8 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 62.3 the Texans allowed.
    • The Texans' 73.4 points per game last year were 8.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines allowed.
    • The Wolverines shot 48.2% from the field last season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Texans allowed to opponents.
    • The Texans shot at a 46.9% rate from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines averaged.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wolverines is Hunter Dickinson, who averages 16.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
    • DeVante Jones leads Michigan in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 8.6 points per contest.
    • Eli Brooks makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolverines, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
    • Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Moussa Diabate leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Tarleton State Players to Watch

    • Montre' Gipson scored 15.3 points per game last season along with 3.0 assists.
    • Tahj Small hauled in an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 9.2 points per game last season.
    • Konstantin Dotsenko made 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
    • Shamir Bogues and Freddy Hicks were defensive standouts last season, with Bogues averaging 1.9 steals per game and Hicks collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Buffalo

    W 88-76

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 77-49

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 67-65

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UNLV

    W 74-61

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Arizona

    L 80-62

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    Tarleton State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Stanford

    L 62-50

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Kansas

    L 88-62

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Wichita State

    L 65-51

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Paul Quinn

    W 69-42

    Home

    11/22/2021

    North Dakota State

    L 54-53

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Dallas Christian

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    S'western Assemblies

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    South Alabama

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Tarleton State at Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    ja morant grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Grizzlies

    1 minute ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Bucks

    1 minute ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has a conversation with official Dedric Taylor (left) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Timberwolves

    1 minute ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    demar-derozan
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets

    1 minute ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

    1 minute ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Houston Baptist at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Predators

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy