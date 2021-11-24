How to Watch Michigan vs. Tarleton State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tarleton State Texans (1-4) will try to end a four-game road slide when they take on the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines (3-2) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Crisler Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Tarleton State
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Crisler Center
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Tarleton State
- Last year, the Wolverines averaged 75.8 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 62.3 the Texans allowed.
- The Texans' 73.4 points per game last year were 8.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines allowed.
- The Wolverines shot 48.2% from the field last season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Texans allowed to opponents.
- The Texans shot at a 46.9% rate from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines averaged.
Michigan Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wolverines is Hunter Dickinson, who averages 16.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
- DeVante Jones leads Michigan in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 8.6 points per contest.
- Eli Brooks makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolverines, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Moussa Diabate leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Montre' Gipson scored 15.3 points per game last season along with 3.0 assists.
- Tahj Small hauled in an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 9.2 points per game last season.
- Konstantin Dotsenko made 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
- Shamir Bogues and Freddy Hicks were defensive standouts last season, with Bogues averaging 1.9 steals per game and Hicks collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Buffalo
W 88-76
Home
11/13/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 77-49
Home
11/16/2021
Seton Hall
L 67-65
Home
11/20/2021
UNLV
W 74-61
Home
11/21/2021
Arizona
L 80-62
Home
11/24/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
12/1/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
12/4/2021
San Diego State
-
Home
12/7/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
12/11/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/18/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Stanford
L 62-50
Away
11/12/2021
Kansas
L 88-62
Away
11/16/2021
Wichita State
L 65-51
Away
11/19/2021
Paul Quinn
W 69-42
Home
11/22/2021
North Dakota State
L 54-53
Away
11/24/2021
Michigan
-
Away
11/29/2021
Gonzaga
-
Away
12/5/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Home
12/7/2021
Dallas Christian
-
Home
12/8/2021
S'western Assemblies
-
Home
12/14/2021
South Alabama
-
Away