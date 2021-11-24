Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Tarleton State Texans guard Montre Gipson (11) shoots over Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Tarleton State Texans (1-4) will try to end a four-game road slide when they take on the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines (3-2) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Crisler Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Tarleton State

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Crisler Center

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Tarleton State

Last year, the Wolverines averaged 75.8 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 62.3 the Texans allowed.

The Texans' 73.4 points per game last year were 8.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines allowed.

The Wolverines shot 48.2% from the field last season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Texans allowed to opponents.

The Texans shot at a 46.9% rate from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Wolverines is Hunter Dickinson, who averages 16.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

DeVante Jones leads Michigan in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 8.6 points per contest.

Eli Brooks makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolverines, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

Brooks is Michigan's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Moussa Diabate leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Montre' Gipson scored 15.3 points per game last season along with 3.0 assists.

Tahj Small hauled in an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 9.2 points per game last season.

Konstantin Dotsenko made 1.6 threes per game a season ago.

Shamir Bogues and Freddy Hicks were defensive standouts last season, with Bogues averaging 1.9 steals per game and Hicks collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Buffalo W 88-76 Home 11/13/2021 Prairie View A&M W 77-49 Home 11/16/2021 Seton Hall L 67-65 Home 11/20/2021 UNLV W 74-61 Home 11/21/2021 Arizona L 80-62 Home 11/24/2021 Tarleton State - Home 12/1/2021 North Carolina - Away 12/4/2021 San Diego State - Home 12/7/2021 Nebraska - Away 12/11/2021 Minnesota - Home 12/18/2021 Southern Utah - Home

Tarleton State Schedule