How to Watch Second Round: Michigan vs Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

Two seeds that are ranked lower than they should be will meet as No. 11 Michigan takes on No. 3 Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Michigan entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 11 seed, but no one ever viewed it that poorly ranked. The Wolverines drew the No. 6 seeded Colorado State in the first round. The Rams gave them all they could handle in the first half going up 36-29.

However, the Wolverines climbed back and dominated Colorado State in the second half winning the half by 19 and the game by 12. Hunter Dickinson led the blue and yellow with a team-high 21 points in the win.

How to Watch Second Round: Michigan vs Tennessee Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Second Round: Michigan vs Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tennessee was also a lower rank than many had thought it should be entering the tournament. After a huge SEC tournament win, the Volunteers drew the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seeded Longwood.

This game was over from the time it started. The Volunteers led Longwood 54-29 at the half and continued the domination into the second half winning the game 88-56 on the back of 17 points from Josiah-Jordan James.

Tennessee is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -5.5 points and money line of -250 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Michigan's money line is +200 and the Over/Under line is 136.5 points.

