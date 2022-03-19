Skip to main content

How to Watch Second Round: Michigan vs Tennessee in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two seeds that are ranked lower than they should be will meet as No. 11 Michigan takes on No. 3 Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Michigan entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 11 seed, but no one ever viewed it that poorly ranked. The Wolverines drew the No. 6 seeded Colorado State in the first round. The Rams gave them all they could handle in the first half going up 36-29. 

However, the Wolverines climbed back and dominated Colorado State in the second half winning the half by 19 and the game by 12. Hunter Dickinson led the blue and yellow with a team-high 21 points in the win.

How to Watch Second Round: Michigan vs Tennessee Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Second Round: Michigan vs Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tennessee was also a lower rank than many had thought it should be entering the tournament. After a huge SEC tournament win, the Volunteers drew the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seeded Longwood.

This game was over from the time it started. The Volunteers led Longwood 54-29 at the half and continued the domination into the second half winning the game 88-56 on the back of 17 points from Josiah-Jordan James.

Tennessee is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -5.5 points and money line of -250 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Michigan's money line is +200 and the Over/Under line is 136.5 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Second Round: Michigan vs Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Coyotes

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) chases the puck as Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) looks on in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on a fast break during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on a fast break during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots a layup over Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
lsu women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Jackson State vs LSU in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17917903
College Softball

How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in College Softball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Second Round: Michigan vs Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy