How to Watch Michigan vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UCF Knights (8-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (7-4) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Addition Financial Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UCF vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Addition Financial Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-3
139 points
Key Stats for UCF vs. Michigan
- The 73.5 points per game the Wolverines record are 9.9 more points than the Knights give up (63.6).
- The Knights score an average of 73.6 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 64.5 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
- This season, the Wolverines have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Knights' opponents have made.
- The Knights have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines with 15.6 points per game and 9.1 rebounds, while also averaging 2.0 assists.
- Eli Brooks posts 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- DeVante Jones leads his squad in assists per game (4.1), and also posts 7.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Caleb posts 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Moussa Diabate averages 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 1.0 block.
UCF Players to Watch
- Darius Perry paces the Knights in assists (5.2 per game), and averages 11.7 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- C.J. Walker is the Knights' top rebounder (6.0 per game), and he averages 9.6 points and 1.6 assists.
- Darin Green Jr. paces the Knights in scoring (14.8 points per game), and puts up 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Brandon Mahan gives the Knights 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Cheikh Mbacke Diong gives the Knights 5.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
