Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The UCF Knights (8-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (7-4) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Addition Financial Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UCF vs. Michigan

    Michigan vs UCF Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan

    -3

    139 points

    Key Stats for UCF vs. Michigan

    • The 73.5 points per game the Wolverines record are 9.9 more points than the Knights give up (63.6).
    • The Knights score an average of 73.6 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 64.5 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Wolverines have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Knights' opponents have made.
    • The Knights have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines with 15.6 points per game and 9.1 rebounds, while also averaging 2.0 assists.
    • Eli Brooks posts 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • DeVante Jones leads his squad in assists per game (4.1), and also posts 7.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Caleb posts 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Moussa Diabate averages 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 1.0 block.

    UCF Players to Watch

    • Darius Perry paces the Knights in assists (5.2 per game), and averages 11.7 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • C.J. Walker is the Knights' top rebounder (6.0 per game), and he averages 9.6 points and 1.6 assists.
    • Darin Green Jr. paces the Knights in scoring (14.8 points per game), and puts up 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Brandon Mahan gives the Knights 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Cheikh Mbacke Diong gives the Knights 5.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Michigan at UCF

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is defended by LA Clippers guard Keon Johnson (45) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics forward Robert Williams III (44) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) embrace after a game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) are separated by teammates after getting into an altercation during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics forward Robert Williams III (44) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Taeshon Cherry (35) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Wyoming At Grand Canyon University
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Chicago State at Grand Canyon

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCF vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) after they connect for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh: Peach Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy