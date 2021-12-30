Dec 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (8-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (7-4) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Addition Financial Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UCF vs. Michigan

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Addition Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -3 139 points

Key Stats for UCF vs. Michigan

The 73.5 points per game the Wolverines record are 9.9 more points than the Knights give up (63.6).

The Knights score an average of 73.6 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 64.5 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

This season, the Wolverines have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Knights' opponents have made.

The Knights have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines with 15.6 points per game and 9.1 rebounds, while also averaging 2.0 assists.

Eli Brooks posts 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

DeVante Jones leads his squad in assists per game (4.1), and also posts 7.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Caleb posts 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Moussa Diabate averages 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 1.0 block.

UCF Players to Watch