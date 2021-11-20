No. 4 Michigan looks to bounce back from its first loss of the year when it heads to Las Vegas to take on UNLV in men's college basketball..

The No. 4 Michigan men's basketball team heads out west for the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas this weekend. The Wolverines play UNLV in the first round and will play Wichita State or Arizona in their next game.

How to Watch Michigan vs. UNLV Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Wolverines head on the road after suffering their first loss of the year on Tuesday night. Michigan blew an 11-point second-half lead in its loss to Seton Hall. The defeat dropped the Wolverines to 2–1 on the year.

On Friday night, they take on a UNLV team that has won its first three games of the year.

The Rebels are 3–0 but have yet to win a game by more than six points. They have shown they can win the close games but have not pulled away from any opponent so far.

The Rebels also have yet to play a team of the same caliber as Michigan. UNLV will have to play its best game of the year if it wants to pull off the upset and make the championship game at the Roman Main Event.

