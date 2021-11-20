Michigan vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The UNLV Rebels (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (2-1) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Crisler Center. The contest airs at 12:30 AM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. UNLV

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. UNLV

    • Last year, the Wolverines averaged 8.3 more points per game (75.8) than the Rebels allowed (67.5).
    • The Rebels' 69.4 points per game last year were only 4.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Wolverines had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.1% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Rebels' opponents made.
    • The Rebels' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.2 percentage points higher than the Wolverines had given up to their opponents (39.3%).

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson put up 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season.
    • Mike Smith dispensed 5.3 assists per game while scoring 9 PPG.
    • Isaiah Livers knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Franz Wagner averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Bryce Hamilton scored 17.2 points and distributed 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • Cheikh Mbacke Diong pulled down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 9 points per game last season.
    • David Jenkins Jr. hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Caleb Grill averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Mbacke Diong compiled one block per contest.

    Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Buffalo

    W 88-76

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 77-49

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 67-65

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    UNLV Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    W 64-58

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cal

    W 55-52

    Home

    11/15/2021

    North Dakota State

    W 64-62

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Whittier

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    SMU

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Seattle U

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Michigan at UNLV

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:30
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

