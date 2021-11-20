Michigan vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (2-1) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Crisler Center. The contest airs at 12:30 AM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. UNLV

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 AM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Crisler Center

Key Stats for Michigan vs. UNLV

Last year, the Wolverines averaged 8.3 more points per game (75.8) than the Rebels allowed (67.5).

The Rebels' 69.4 points per game last year were only 4.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines gave up to opponents.

Last season, the Wolverines had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.1% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Rebels' opponents made.

The Rebels' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.2 percentage points higher than the Wolverines had given up to their opponents (39.3%).

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson put up 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season.

Mike Smith dispensed 5.3 assists per game while scoring 9 PPG.

Isaiah Livers knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

Franz Wagner averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

UNLV Players to Watch

Bryce Hamilton scored 17.2 points and distributed 2.9 assists per game last season.

Cheikh Mbacke Diong pulled down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 9 points per game last season.

David Jenkins Jr. hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Caleb Grill averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Mbacke Diong compiled one block per contest.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Buffalo W 88-76 Home 11/13/2021 Prairie View A&M W 77-49 Home 11/16/2021 Seton Hall L 67-65 Home 11/20/2021 UNLV - Home 11/24/2021 Tarleton State - Home 12/1/2021 North Carolina - Away 12/4/2021 San Diego State - Home 12/7/2021 Nebraska - Away 12/11/2021 Minnesota - Home

UNLV Schedule