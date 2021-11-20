Michigan vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Michigan vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (2-1) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Crisler Center. The contest airs at 12:30 AM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Michigan vs. UNLV
- Last year, the Wolverines averaged 8.3 more points per game (75.8) than the Rebels allowed (67.5).
- The Rebels' 69.4 points per game last year were only 4.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Wolverines had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.1% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Rebels' opponents made.
- The Rebels' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.2 percentage points higher than the Wolverines had given up to their opponents (39.3%).
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson put up 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season.
- Mike Smith dispensed 5.3 assists per game while scoring 9 PPG.
- Isaiah Livers knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Franz Wagner averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton scored 17.2 points and distributed 2.9 assists per game last season.
- Cheikh Mbacke Diong pulled down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 9 points per game last season.
- David Jenkins Jr. hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Caleb Grill averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Mbacke Diong compiled one block per contest.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Buffalo
W 88-76
Home
11/13/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 77-49
Home
11/16/2021
Seton Hall
L 67-65
Home
11/20/2021
UNLV
-
Home
11/24/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
12/1/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
12/4/2021
San Diego State
-
Home
12/7/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
12/11/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Gardner-Webb
W 64-58
Home
11/13/2021
Cal
W 55-52
Home
11/15/2021
North Dakota State
W 64-62
Home
11/20/2021
Michigan
-
Away
11/24/2021
Whittier
-
Home
11/27/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/1/2021
SMU
-
Away
12/4/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
12/8/2021
Seattle U
-
Home
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Michigan at UNLV
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)