How to Watch Michigan vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-6 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -2.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan

The Badgers average just 2.7 more points per game (71) than the Wolverines allow (68.3).

The Wolverines score an average of 72.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 66.5 the Badgers allow to opponents.

This season, the Badgers have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.

The Wolverines have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis paces his team in points (20.7), rebounds (8.3) and assists (2.3) per game, shooting 44% from the floor and 33% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brad Davison puts up 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 38.6% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyler Wahl puts up 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Steven Crowl averages 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Chucky Hepburn is putting up 7.6 points, 2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch