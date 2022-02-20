How to Watch Michigan vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-6 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Kohl Center
- Live Stream: Available on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-2.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan
- The Badgers average just 2.7 more points per game (71) than the Wolverines allow (68.3).
- The Wolverines score an average of 72.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 66.5 the Badgers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Badgers have a 42.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.
- The Wolverines have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis paces his team in points (20.7), rebounds (8.3) and assists (2.3) per game, shooting 44% from the floor and 33% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Brad Davison puts up 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 38.6% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tyler Wahl puts up 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Steven Crowl averages 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Chucky Hepburn is putting up 7.6 points, 2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson is posting team highs in points (17.9 per game) and rebounds (8.3). And he is delivering 2.4 assists, making 56.3% of his shots from the field.
- The Wolverines receive 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Eli Brooks.
- DeVante Jones is the Wolverines' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he posts 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.
- Moussa Diabate is posting 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 57.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Caleb gets the Wolverines 10 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
