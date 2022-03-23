Skip to main content

How to Watch CBI Championship: Middle Tennessee vs. UNC Wilmington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 9 UNC Wilmington takes the court to take on No. 2 Middle Tennessee in the College Basketball Invitational championship.

UNC Wilmington's path to the championship was paved with a massive second-round upset. The No. 9 seed took down VMI in the first round handily 93-78 and set a date with the No. 1 seed Drake in the second round.

How to Watch CBI Championship: Middle Tennessee vs. UNC Wilmington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 23, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the CBI Championship: Middle Tennessee vs. UNC Wilmington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After a quick one-point upset (76-75), the Seahawks knocked off the best team in the invitational. After a win last night against Northern Colorado (80-64), they are set for a CBI championship birth.

They will take the court against Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders had a more conventional road to the championship, as they were the No. 2 seed in the invitational. 

They beat No. 15 California Baptist followed by No. 10 Boston U by 30 points. That led MTSU to a semifinal matchup with Abilene Christian who knocked off Ohio. Despite that upset, the Raiders handed the Wildcats a 16-point loss. 

While Middle Tennessee is favored to come out on top, UNC Wilmington has won as underdogs in almost every game this tournament. 

