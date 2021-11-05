How to Watch Miles at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

Kentucky is focused on getting back on track this season. The young Wildcats face Miles College in an exhibition game Friday.

With four days until its regular season kicks off, the Kentucky men's basketball team continues to prepare with a final exhibition contest against Miles College.

The Wildcats' first exhibition game on Oct. 29 against Kentucky Wesleyan ended in a 95–72 rout. The Wildcats will kick off their regular season Tuesday in a monster matchup against Duke.

How to Watch Miles at Kentucky today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Freshman TyTy Washington looked good in the first team exhibition, leading the team with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting to start his college career.

Fellow freshman Daimion Collins also looked impressive coming off the bench in the win.

Kentucky coach John Calipari went with a starting five of Washington, Sahvir Wheeler, Oscar Tshiebwe, Keion Brooks and Kellan Grady. The first two players off the bench were Collins and Bryce Hopkins.

While this Wildcats team may not be a favorite to win the NCAA title, but the talent on the roster could make Kentucky a contender.

The Wildcats will look to continue to sharpen their skills Friday to prepare for the Blue Devils next Tuesday.

