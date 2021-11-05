Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miles at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kentucky is focused on getting back on track this season. The young Wildcats face Miles College in an exhibition game Friday.
    Author:

    With four days until its regular season kicks off, the Kentucky men's basketball team continues to prepare with a final exhibition contest against Miles College.

    The Wildcats' first exhibition game on Oct. 29 against Kentucky Wesleyan ended in a 95–72 rout. The Wildcats will kick off their regular season Tuesday in a monster matchup against Duke.

    How to Watch Miles at Kentucky today:

    Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (G)

    Watch Miles at Kentucky online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Freshman TyTy Washington looked good in the first team exhibition, leading the team with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting to start his college career.

    Fellow freshman Daimion Collins also looked impressive coming off the bench in the win.

    Kentucky coach John Calipari went with a starting five of Washington, Sahvir Wheeler, Oscar Tshiebwe, Keion Brooks and Kellan Grady. The first two players off the bench were Collins and Bryce Hopkins.

    While this Wildcats team may not be a favorite to win the NCAA title, but the talent on the roster could make Kentucky a contender.

    The Wildcats will look to continue to sharpen their skills Friday to prepare for the Blue Devils next Tuesday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Miles at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17087667
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Magic

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17072749
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Miles at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_16976239
    MMA

    How to Watch Lux Fight League 18

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17083583
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets at Pistons

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17088767
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Wizards

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17050020 (1)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Northeastern at New Hampshire in Men's College Hockey

    41 seconds ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Miami at Georgia Tech in Women's College Volleyball

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_15866720 (3)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Providence at Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_4962078
    College Football

    How to Watch Princeton Tigers at Dartmouth Big Green

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy