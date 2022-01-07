How to Watch Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy in Men's College Basketball

Milwaukee heads to Detroit Mercy on Thursday night as both teams look to win their third straight game in college basketball.

Milwaukee had a tough start to the season as it went just 2-8 in its first 10 but have won three of its last four to right the ship a bit.

How to Watch Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The last two wins against Northern Kentucky and Green Bay have gotten the Panthers over .500 in the Horizon for the first time this year at 3-2.

They have started to play better and Thursday night, they will look to keep it going against a Detroit Mercy team who is also coming off two straight wins.

The Titans, like the Panthers, had a tough start to the year as they lost their first six games of the year. Since then, though, they have won four of five but haven't played since Dec. 19.

It was a tough time to take a break as they were playing their best basketball of the year. They hope the extended break doesn't slow them down as they are currently 2-0 in the Horizon and looking to stay perfect on Thursday night.

Both of these teams have done a great job of turning their season around and Thursday would be a huge win for either school.

