How to Watch Milwaukee at Colorado in Men's College Basketball

Colorado goes for its second straight win on Friday night when it hosts Milwaukee.

Colorado snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday night when it beat Eastern Washington 60-57. The Buffaloes led almost the whole game but got down late only to come back to sneak away with the win.

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The win got them back on track after they had lost consecutive games to UCLA and Tennessee. The win also improved their record to 7-3 on the year.

Friday night, they will look to get their second win in a row when they host a Milwaukee team that is also coming off a win.

The Panthers snapped a six-game losing streak last Saturday when they beat Robert Morris, 77-69. The win was the first for Milwaukee since it opened its season with a victory over North Dakota.

Three of the Panthers' losses were by six or fewer points, so they have been competitive.

Friday, they will look to pull off a big upset against a Colorado team that is trying to find the play that helped it make it to the NCAA Tournament last year.

