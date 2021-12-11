Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee at Colorado in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado goes for its second straight win on Friday night when it hosts Milwaukee.
    Author:

    Colorado snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday night when it beat Eastern Washington 60-57. The Buffaloes led almost the whole game but got down late only to come back to sneak away with the win.

    How to Watch Milwaukee at Colorado in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the Milwaukee at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win got them back on track after they had lost consecutive games to UCLA and Tennessee. The win also improved their record to 7-3 on the year.

    Friday night, they will look to get their second win in a row when they host a Milwaukee team that is also coming off a win.

    The Panthers snapped a six-game losing streak last Saturday when they beat Robert Morris, 77-69. The win was the first for Milwaukee since it opened its season with a victory over North Dakota.

    Three of the Panthers' losses were by six or fewer points, so they have been competitive.

    Friday, they will look to pull off a big upset against a Colorado team that is trying to find the play that helped it make it to the NCAA Tournament last year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Milwaukee at Colorado in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Milwaukee at Colorado in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch North Dakota vs. Colorado College in Men's College Hockey

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Milwaukee vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Milwaukee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) battles for the ball with Toronto Raptors guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots a jump shot over New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy