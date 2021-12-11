Milwaukee vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Panthers (2-6) take on the Colorado Buffaloes (7-3) at Coors Events Center on Friday, December 10, 2021. The game tips at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Milwaukee

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Coors Events Center

Favorite Spread Total Colorado -13.5 133.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Milwaukee

The 72.7 points per game the Buffaloes record are only 1.6 more points than the Panthers allow (71.1).

The Panthers average just 3.6 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Buffaloes give up to opponents (68.2).

The Buffaloes are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Panthers allow to opponents.

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker averages 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.4 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor.

Evan Battey posts 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Keeshawn Barthelemy paces the Buffaloes at 2.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.8 rebounds and 11.7 points.

Tristan da Silva is putting up 8.1 points, 1.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Eli Parquet averages 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Milwaukee Players to Watch