Milwaukee vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Panthers (2-6) take on the Colorado Buffaloes (7-3) at Coors Events Center on Friday, December 10, 2021. The game tips at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Milwaukee

    • Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Coors Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Colorado vs Milwaukee Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Colorado

    -13.5

    133.5 points

    Key Stats for Colorado vs. Milwaukee

    • The 72.7 points per game the Buffaloes record are only 1.6 more points than the Panthers allow (71.1).
    • The Panthers average just 3.6 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Buffaloes give up to opponents (68.2).
    • The Buffaloes are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Panthers allow to opponents.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Jabari Walker averages 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.4 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor.
    • Evan Battey posts 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Keeshawn Barthelemy paces the Buffaloes at 2.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.8 rebounds and 11.7 points.
    • Tristan da Silva is putting up 8.1 points, 1.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Eli Parquet averages 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

    Milwaukee Players to Watch

    • DeAndre Gholston is the Panthers' top scorer (16.3 points per game), and he puts up 1.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds.
    • Patrick Baldwin Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 41.9% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
    • Donovan Newby is posting a team-best 2.8 assists per contest. And he is producing 10.4 points and 1.4 rebounds, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
    • Joey St. Pierre is the Panthers' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he contributes 5.6 points and 0.4 assists.
    • The Panthers receive 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Josh Thomas.

    How To Watch

    Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
