How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Mercy Titans (4-7, 0-0 Horizon) are at home in Horizon action against the Milwaukee Panthers (4-9, 0-0 Horizon) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Calihan Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee
- The Titans average just 1.5 fewer points per game (68) than the Panthers give up (69.5).
- The Panthers score an average of 64.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 71.7 the Titans give up to opponents.
- The Titans are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 39% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- The Panthers' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Titans have allowed to their opponents.
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Madut Akec posts a team-high 8.5 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 15.9 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Matt Johnson averages 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Willy Isiani is averaging 4.8 points, 1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
- Kevin McAdoo puts up 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 36.7% from the floor.
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- DeAndre Gholston is posting a team-leading 15.8 points per game. And he is producing 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- Joey St. Pierre is putting up a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game. And he is producing 6.2 points and 0.7 assists, making 57.6% of his shots from the field.
- Donovan Newby gives the Panthers 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jordan Lathon is No. 1 on the Panthers in assists (3.1 per game), and produces 7 points and 5.4 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Panthers receive 15 points, 7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Patrick Baldwin Jr..
How To Watch
January
7
2022
Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)