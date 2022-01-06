Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Milwaukee Panthers guard Jordan Lathon (2) dribbles the ball away from Milwaukee Panthers center Joey St. Pierre (44) and guard Michael Feinberg (13) during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Mercy Titans (4-7, 0-0 Horizon) are at home in Horizon action against the Milwaukee Panthers (4-9, 0-0 Horizon) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee

Key Stats for Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee

  • The Titans average just 1.5 fewer points per game (68) than the Panthers give up (69.5).
  • The Panthers score an average of 64.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 71.7 the Titans give up to opponents.
  • The Titans are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 39% the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • The Panthers' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Titans have allowed to their opponents.

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

  • Madut Akec posts a team-high 8.5 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 15.9 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Matt Johnson averages 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Willy Isiani is averaging 4.8 points, 1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
  • Kevin McAdoo puts up 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 36.7% from the floor.

Milwaukee Players to Watch

  • DeAndre Gholston is posting a team-leading 15.8 points per game. And he is producing 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
  • Joey St. Pierre is putting up a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game. And he is producing 6.2 points and 0.7 assists, making 57.6% of his shots from the field.
  • Donovan Newby gives the Panthers 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Jordan Lathon is No. 1 on the Panthers in assists (3.1 per game), and produces 7 points and 5.4 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • The Panthers receive 15 points, 7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Patrick Baldwin Jr..

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
