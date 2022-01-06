How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Milwaukee Panthers guard Jordan Lathon (2) dribbles the ball away from Milwaukee Panthers center Joey St. Pierre (44) and guard Michael Feinberg (13) during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Mercy Titans (4-7, 0-0 Horizon) are at home in Horizon action against the Milwaukee Panthers (4-9, 0-0 Horizon) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Calihan Hall

Calihan Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Detroit Mercy vs. Milwaukee

The Titans average just 1.5 fewer points per game (68) than the Panthers give up (69.5).

The Panthers score an average of 64.5 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 71.7 the Titans give up to opponents.

The Titans are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 39% the Panthers allow to opponents.

The Panthers' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Titans have allowed to their opponents.

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Madut Akec posts a team-high 8.5 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 15.9 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Matt Johnson averages 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Willy Isiani is averaging 4.8 points, 1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Kevin McAdoo puts up 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 36.7% from the floor.

Milwaukee Players to Watch