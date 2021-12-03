How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two struggling teams hit the court when the Milwaukee Panthers (1-5, 0-0 Horizon) host the Robert Morris Colonials (0-5, 0-0 Horizon) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. The Panthers will look to break a six-game losing streak against the Colonials, who have lost six straight.
How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris
- The 62.0 points per game the Panthers put up are 21.2 fewer points than the Colonials give up (83.2).
- The Colonials put up an average of 66.0 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Panthers allow.
- The Panthers are shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Colonials allow to opponents.
- The Colonials' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- The Panthers scoring leader is DeAndre Gholston, who averages 15.0 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
- Joey St. Pierre leads Milwaukee in rebounding, averaging 5.5 per game, while Donovan Newby leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.
- The Panthers get the most three-point shooting production out of Newby, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
- Newby is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while St. Pierre leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Kahliel Spear averages 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Colonials, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Rasheem Dunn's assist statline paces Robert Morris; he records 2.4 assists per game.
- Jaron Williams is consistent from distance and leads the Colonials with 1.0 made three per game.
- Robert Morris' leader in steals is Enoch Cheeks with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Spear with 1.2 per game.
Milwaukee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Florida
L 81-45
Away
11/23/2021
Bowling Green
L 82-68
Home
11/24/2021
Yale
L 69-56
Home
11/28/2021
Alcorn State
L 61-57
Home
12/2/2021
Youngstown State
L 70-68
Home
12/4/2021
Robert Morris
-
Home
12/10/2021
Colorado
-
Away
12/13/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
12/23/2021
Saint Xavier
-
Home
12/30/2021
Wright State
-
Away
1/1/2022
Northern Kentucky
-
Away
Robert Morris Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Kentucky
L 100-60
Away
11/15/2021
Ohio
L 85-71
Away
11/19/2021
Mount St. Mary's
L 74-70
Home
11/27/2021
Davidson
L 88-70
Away
12/2/2021
Green Bay
L 70-58
Away
12/4/2021
Milwaukee
-
Away
12/8/2021
Lancaster Bible
-
Home
12/11/2021
FGCU
-
Home
12/19/2021
Bowling Green
-
Away
12/22/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Away
12/30/2021
Oakland
-
Away