    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots over Robert Morris Colonials forward Kahliel Spear (2) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    Two struggling teams hit the court when the Milwaukee Panthers (1-5, 0-0 Horizon) host the Robert Morris Colonials (0-5, 0-0 Horizon) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. The Panthers will look to break a six-game losing streak against the Colonials, who have lost six straight.

    How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris

    • The 62.0 points per game the Panthers put up are 21.2 fewer points than the Colonials give up (83.2).
    • The Colonials put up an average of 66.0 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Panthers allow.
    • The Panthers are shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Colonials allow to opponents.
    • The Colonials' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

    Milwaukee Players to Watch

    • The Panthers scoring leader is DeAndre Gholston, who averages 15.0 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
    • Joey St. Pierre leads Milwaukee in rebounding, averaging 5.5 per game, while Donovan Newby leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.
    • The Panthers get the most three-point shooting production out of Newby, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
    • Newby is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while St. Pierre leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Robert Morris Players to Watch

    • Kahliel Spear averages 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Colonials, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Rasheem Dunn's assist statline paces Robert Morris; he records 2.4 assists per game.
    • Jaron Williams is consistent from distance and leads the Colonials with 1.0 made three per game.
    • Robert Morris' leader in steals is Enoch Cheeks with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Spear with 1.2 per game.

    Milwaukee Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Florida

    L 81-45

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Bowling Green

    L 82-68

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Yale

    L 69-56

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Alcorn State

    L 61-57

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Youngstown State

    L 70-68

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Robert Morris

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Saint Xavier

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Wright State

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Northern Kentucky

    -

    Away

    Robert Morris Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Kentucky

    L 100-60

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Ohio

    L 85-71

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    L 74-70

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Davidson

    L 88-70

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Green Bay

    L 70-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Milwaukee

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Lancaster Bible

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    FGCU

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Bowling Green

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Oakland

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Milwaukee

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

