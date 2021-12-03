Nov 12, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots over Robert Morris Colonials forward Kahliel Spear (2) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Two struggling teams hit the court when the Milwaukee Panthers (1-5, 0-0 Horizon) host the Robert Morris Colonials (0-5, 0-0 Horizon) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET. The Panthers will look to break a six-game losing streak against the Colonials, who have lost six straight.

How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Key Stats for Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris

The 62.0 points per game the Panthers put up are 21.2 fewer points than the Colonials give up (83.2).

The Colonials put up an average of 66.0 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Panthers allow.

The Panthers are shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Colonials allow to opponents.

The Colonials' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

Milwaukee Players to Watch

The Panthers scoring leader is DeAndre Gholston, who averages 15.0 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Joey St. Pierre leads Milwaukee in rebounding, averaging 5.5 per game, while Donovan Newby leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.

The Panthers get the most three-point shooting production out of Newby, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Newby is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while St. Pierre leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Kahliel Spear averages 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Colonials, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Rasheem Dunn's assist statline paces Robert Morris; he records 2.4 assists per game.

Jaron Williams is consistent from distance and leads the Colonials with 1.0 made three per game.

Robert Morris' leader in steals is Enoch Cheeks with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Spear with 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Florida L 81-45 Away 11/23/2021 Bowling Green L 82-68 Home 11/24/2021 Yale L 69-56 Home 11/28/2021 Alcorn State L 61-57 Home 12/2/2021 Youngstown State L 70-68 Home 12/4/2021 Robert Morris - Home 12/10/2021 Colorado - Away 12/13/2021 Rhode Island - Home 12/23/2021 Saint Xavier - Home 12/30/2021 Wright State - Away 1/1/2022 Northern Kentucky - Away

Robert Morris Schedule