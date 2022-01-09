How to Watch Minnesota at Indiana in Men's College Basketball

Minnesota will hit the road for a tough matchup against Indiana in an intriguing Sunday afternoon college basketball showdown.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward on Sunday with quite a few good games to watch. There is one Big Ten matchup that fans will want to make sure to watch as well. That game will feature Minnesota hitting the road to take on Indiana in Bloomington.

How to Watch the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Indiana Hoosiers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Prior to today's game, the Golden Gophers have come through with a 10-2 record. They have been one of the most under-the-radar potential sleeper contenders in the nation. Minnesota is coming off of a tough 76-53 loss against Illinois in their last matchup.

On the other side of the court, the Hoosiers have been extremely competitive this season as well. They sport an 11-3 record entering this game. Indiana is fresh off of a big-time statement win over No. 13 ranked Ohio State by a final score of 67-51.

Both of these teams could be contenders in the NCAA Tournament. They are both looking to make a big statement with a win today as well. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the huge victory.

