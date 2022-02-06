Minnesota and Iowa face off on Sunday in an intriguing college basketball matchup out of the Big Ten conference.

It has been a disappointing season for both Minnesota and Iowa in college basketball, with both programs sitting in the bottom half of the Big Ten standings heading into their matchup on Sunday.

How to Watch Minnesota at Iowa today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota enters the matchup with an 11-8 overall record and a 2-8 record in Big Ten play, sitting 13th in the conference. The Golden Hopers have lost their last three matchups, though, to their defense, all three were against ranked opponents.

Most recently, Minnesota was defeated 88-73 by No. 4 Purdue despite 24 points, five rebounds and 10 assists from Payton Willis and 21 points and four rebounds by Jamison Battle.

Things haven't been much better for Iowa, entering Sunday with a 14-7 record and a 4-6 record in conference play. The Hawkeyes have lost their last two games, most recently falling 90-86 against Penn State. Keegan Murphy had 21 points and six rebounds that night while Patrick McCaffery had 16 points and seven rebounds.

This will be the second matchup this season between Minnesota and Iowa, with the last one going the Hawkeyes' way, 81-71 on Jan. 16. Murphy was fantastic that day, going off for 25 points and 10 rebounds.

To catch the rematch between these two major programs, tune to the Big Ten Network at 4:30 p.m. ET.

