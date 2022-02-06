Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota at Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota and Iowa face off on Sunday in an intriguing college basketball matchup out of the Big Ten conference.

It has been a disappointing season for both Minnesota and Iowa in college basketball, with both programs sitting in the bottom half of the Big Ten standings heading into their matchup on Sunday.

How to Watch Minnesota at Iowa today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Minnesota at Iowa online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota enters the matchup with an 11-8 overall record and a 2-8 record in Big Ten play, sitting 13th in the conference. The Golden Hopers have lost their last three matchups, though, to their defense, all three were against ranked opponents.

Most recently, Minnesota was defeated 88-73 by No. 4 Purdue despite 24 points, five rebounds and 10 assists from Payton Willis and 21 points and four rebounds by Jamison Battle.

Things haven't been much better for Iowa, entering Sunday with a 14-7 record and a 4-6 record in conference play. The Hawkeyes have lost their last two games, most recently falling 90-86 against Penn State. Keegan Murphy had 21 points and six rebounds that night while Patrick McCaffery had 16 points and seven rebounds. 

This will be the second matchup this season between Minnesota and Iowa, with the last one going the Hawkeyes' way, 81-71 on Jan. 16. Murphy was fantastic that day, going off for 25 points and 10 rebounds.

To catch the rematch between these two major programs, tune to the Big Ten Network at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Minnesota at Iowa

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17575979
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Iowa

5 minutes ago
imago0047843567h
Liga MX

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Puebla

5 minutes ago
oregon women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State

35 minutes ago
clemson women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Virginia in Women's College Basketball

35 minutes ago
Jaelin Kauf Moguls
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Moguls Finals

35 minutes ago
baylor women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Texas in Women's College Basketball

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17614583
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Stanford

35 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Timberwolves

1 hour ago
USATSI_17619826
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Nuggets

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy