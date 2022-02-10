How to Watch Minnesota at Nebraska

Minnesota looks to snap a four-game losing streak on Wednesday night when it travels to Nebraska.

Minnesota has hit a tough stretch lately as it has lost four straight, but three of those losses were against top 20 teams.

The Golden Gophers have lost eight of nine overall and have fallen to just 2-9 in the Big Ten.

They had a great start to the year winning 10 of their first 11 games, but have struggled in conference play.

Wednesday night, they get a great opportunity to get back in the win column as they take on a Nebraska team still searching for its first Big Ten win.

The Cornhuskers dropped their 10th straight game on Saturday when Northwestern came to town and beat them 87-63.

The loss came after they had played four straight games in which they lost by single digits.

They are getting close to getting their first win, but have failed to close out that first win.

Wednesday they will look to finally get that first win and send Minnesota home with its fifth straight loss.

