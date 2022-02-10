Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota at Nebraska in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota looks to snap a four-game losing streak on Wednesday night when it travels to Nebraska.

Minnesota has hit a tough stretch lately as it has lost four straight, but three of those losses were against top 20 teams.

How to Watch Minnesota at Nebraska in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Minnesota at Nebraska game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Gophers have lost eight of nine overall and have fallen to just 2-9 in the Big Ten.

They had a great start to the year winning 10 of their first 11 games, but have struggled in conference play.

Wednesday night, they get a great opportunity to get back in the win column as they take on a Nebraska team still searching for its first Big Ten win.

The Cornhuskers dropped their 10th straight game on Saturday when Northwestern came to town and beat them 87-63.

The loss came after they had played four straight games in which they lost by single digits.

They are getting close to getting their first win, but have failed to close out that first win.

Wednesday they will look to finally get that first win and send Minnesota home with its fifth straight loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
9
2022

Minnesota at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17607841
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Florida State

1 minute ago
minnesota
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Nebraska

1 minute ago
georgetown
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul

1 minute ago
USATSI_17623175
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Mississippi State

1 minute ago
loyola chicago
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs Bradley

1 minute ago
USATSI_17626856
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Ole Miss

31 minutes ago
nathan-chen
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Singles Free Skate

31 minutes ago
figure skating
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Men's Singles Free Skate in Canada

31 minutes ago
boise state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV vs Boise State

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy