Northwestern hosts rival Minnesota on Sunday night looking to get a win in its season finale.

Northwestern wraps up its regular season on Sunday night looking to get back in the win column after losing two straight.

How to Watch Minnesota at Northwestern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Wildcats return home after dropping two straight road games to Penn State and Iowa. The losses have dropped Northwestern to 6-13 in the Big Ten and 13-15 overall.

Northwestern has won just one game in the last six as it has really struggled in the last part of the season.

One of the Wildcats' losses was back on Feb. 19 when they went to Minnesota and lost 77-60. Sunday, they will look to avenge that loss and head into the conference tournament on a high note.

The Golden Gophers, though, will look to pick up the season sweep and get their fifth win in the Big Ten.

Minnesota's win against the Wildcats was just one of two wins in its last 12 games as it has had a tough time in conference play this year.

Minnesota hasn't had a lot go right in the last two months but can end its season with a big rivalry win on Sunday at Northwestern.

