Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota at Northwestern in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Northwestern hosts rival Minnesota on Sunday night looking to get a win in its season finale.

Northwestern wraps up its regular season on Sunday night looking to get back in the win column after losing two straight.

How to Watch Minnesota at Northwestern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Minnesota at Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats return home after dropping two straight road games to Penn State and Iowa. The losses have dropped Northwestern to 6-13 in the Big Ten and 13-15 overall.

Northwestern has won just one game in the last six as it has really struggled in the last part of the season.

One of the Wildcats' losses was back on Feb. 19 when they went to Minnesota and lost 77-60. Sunday, they will look to avenge that loss and head into the conference tournament on a high note.

The Golden Gophers, though, will look to pick up the season sweep and get their fifth win in the Big Ten.

Minnesota's win against the Wildcats was just one of two wins in its last 12 games as it has had a tough time in conference play this year.

Minnesota hasn't had a lot go right in the last two months but can end its season with a big rivalry win on Sunday at Northwestern.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Minnesota at Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17812302
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas50 seconds ago
boise state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, First Round: Boise State vs. San Diego State

By Kristofer Habbas50 seconds ago
Feb 25, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa at Illinois

By Adam Childs50 seconds ago
USATSI_17793773
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Northwestern

By Adam Childs50 seconds ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates after the puck during the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Jets

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
USATSI_17829087
NHL

How to Watch Lightning at Blackhawks

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_17830179
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Hurricanes

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
USATSI_17453049 (1)
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Rockets

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
USATSI_17829863
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Thunder

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy