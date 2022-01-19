Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota heads to Penn State on Wednesday night looking to snap a four-game losing streak in men's college basketball.

Minnesota has hit a tough stretch lately as it has lost four straight Big Ten games and is now just 1-5 in conference play. The Golden Gophers were 10-1 before having a game with Alcorn State canceled. Since that cancelation, Minnesota has yet to win.

How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Minnesota at Penn State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They did have a close two-point loss to Michigan State two games ago, but the other three losses were by double digits.

Wednesday night, they look to get out of their funk and get a big road win against a Penn State team who is coming off a close loss to Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions were coming off a big 17-point win against Rutgers that was their third win in four games but just couldn't take that momentum to get an upset of Ohio State on Sunday.

The loss dropped them to 3-4 in the Big Ten as they have surprised a bit in conference play.

The Nittany Lions will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday and send the Gophers home with their fifth straight loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

