How to Watch Minnesota at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wisconsin hosts rival Minnesota on Sunday afternoon looking to win its second straight and stay at the top of the Big Ten

Wisconsin took care of Nebraska on Thursday afternoon 73-65 in a game rescheduled from Tuesday. The win kept the Badgers from losing a second straight game after they lost to Michigan State the Friday before.

How to Watch Minnesota at Wisconsin in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Minnesota at Wisconsin game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Badgers are now 7-2 in the Big Ten and tied with Illinois for the top spot in the Big Ten. 

Wisconsin has been great this year as they continue to be the surprise story in the conference.

Sunday they will look to get a second straight win as they take on a Minnesota team that is coming off a loss to Ohio State on Thursday night.

The Golden Gophers picked up a big win last Saturday against Rutgers, but couldn't make it two in a row.

The win against the Scarlet Knights was just their first of 2022 as they had lost their previous four.

Minnesota has really struggled inside the Big Ten and Sunday it won't get any easier as they take on one of the best teams not only in the conference but in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Minnesota at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
