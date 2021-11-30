Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The undefeated Golden Gophers travel to Pennsylvania to play the Panthers on Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
    The Minnesota men's basketball team has been on a roll to start its season. The Golden Gophers are 5–0, and they have had just a couple of close encounters. They only beat Western Kentucky by four and only beat Princeton by seven. They have beaten all of their other opponents by at least double digits.

    Pittsburgh hasn't had the same start to its season. The Panthers lost their first two games of the season before beating UNC Wilmington and Towson. They then lost the next two leading into this game against Vanderbilt and UMBC.

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNU

    Live stream the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Pittsburgh Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Golden Gophers are led by an outstanding sophomore forward Jamison Battle. Battle is averaging 17.8 points per game to lead the team. He also adds 6.2 rebounds, which is only 0.6 off leading the team in that category as well.

    Battle will be matched up against the Panthers' own stellar sophomore John Hugley. The forward from Cleveland is averaging 14.3 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game leading the team in both categories. 

    The key to this game will be the matchup between those two forwards.

    Minnesota is projected to win this game by a small margin with a favored money line of -3.0. The Over/Under for this game is set at 127.5 points. The Panthers have a real chance to take down the undefeated Golden Gophers.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

