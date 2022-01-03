Minnesota vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Alfonso Plummer (11)at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Illinois

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Williams Arena

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Illinois

The Golden Gophers put up 6.4 more points per game (72.0) than the Fighting Illini give up (65.6).

The Fighting Illini's 81.2 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 63.1 the Golden Gophers allow.

This season, the Golden Gophers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.

The Fighting Illini have shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.

Minnesota Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Golden Gophers this season is Jamison Battle, who averages 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Minnesota's leading rebounder is Eric Curry averaging 6.8 boards per game and its best passer is Payton Willis and his 4.1 assists per game.

Willis leads the Golden Gophers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Willis is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Curry leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Illinois Players to Watch

The Fighting Illini's leader in scoring and rebounding is Kofi Cockburn with 17.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Da'Monte Williams notches more assists than any other Illinois teammate with 3.4 per game. He also averages 3.6 points and grabs 5.6 rebounds per game.

Alfonso Plummer is the most prolific from deep for the Fighting Illini, hitting 3.5 threes per game.

Trent Frazier (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Illinois while Coleman Hawkins (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Minnesota Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Mississippi State W 81-76 Away 12/8/2021 Michigan State L 75-67 Home 12/11/2021 Michigan W 75-65 Away 12/14/2021 Texas A&M-CC W 79-71 Home 12/22/2021 Green Bay W 72-56 Home 1/4/2022 Illinois - Home 1/9/2022 Indiana - Away 1/12/2022 Michigan State - Away 1/16/2022 Iowa - Home 1/19/2022 Penn State - Away 1/22/2022 Rutgers - Home

Illinois Schedule