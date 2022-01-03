Minnesota vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Williams Arena
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Illinois
- The Golden Gophers put up 6.4 more points per game (72.0) than the Fighting Illini give up (65.6).
- The Fighting Illini's 81.2 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 63.1 the Golden Gophers allow.
- This season, the Golden Gophers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.
- The Fighting Illini have shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Golden Gophers this season is Jamison Battle, who averages 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
- Minnesota's leading rebounder is Eric Curry averaging 6.8 boards per game and its best passer is Payton Willis and his 4.1 assists per game.
- Willis leads the Golden Gophers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Willis is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Curry leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Illinois Players to Watch
- The Fighting Illini's leader in scoring and rebounding is Kofi Cockburn with 17.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
- Da'Monte Williams notches more assists than any other Illinois teammate with 3.4 per game. He also averages 3.6 points and grabs 5.6 rebounds per game.
- Alfonso Plummer is the most prolific from deep for the Fighting Illini, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
- Trent Frazier (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Illinois while Coleman Hawkins (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Mississippi State
W 81-76
Away
12/8/2021
Michigan State
L 75-67
Home
12/11/2021
Michigan
W 75-65
Away
12/14/2021
Texas A&M-CC
W 79-71
Home
12/22/2021
Green Bay
W 72-56
Home
1/4/2022
Illinois
-
Home
1/9/2022
Indiana
-
Away
1/12/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
1/16/2022
Iowa
-
Home
1/19/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Rutgers
W 86-51
Home
12/6/2021
Iowa
W 87-83
Away
12/11/2021
Arizona
L 83-79
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
W 106-48
Home
12/22/2021
Missouri
W 88-63
Away
1/4/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
1/6/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/11/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
1/14/2022
Michigan
-
Home
1/17/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/21/2022
Maryland
-
Away