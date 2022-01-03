Minnesota vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Alfonso Plummer (11)at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Illinois

    Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Illinois

    • The Golden Gophers put up 6.4 more points per game (72.0) than the Fighting Illini give up (65.6).
    • The Fighting Illini's 81.2 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 63.1 the Golden Gophers allow.
    • This season, the Golden Gophers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.
    • The Fighting Illini have shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Golden Gophers this season is Jamison Battle, who averages 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
    • Minnesota's leading rebounder is Eric Curry averaging 6.8 boards per game and its best passer is Payton Willis and his 4.1 assists per game.
    • Willis leads the Golden Gophers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Willis is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Curry leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • The Fighting Illini's leader in scoring and rebounding is Kofi Cockburn with 17.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
    • Da'Monte Williams notches more assists than any other Illinois teammate with 3.4 per game. He also averages 3.6 points and grabs 5.6 rebounds per game.
    • Alfonso Plummer is the most prolific from deep for the Fighting Illini, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
    • Trent Frazier (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Illinois while Coleman Hawkins (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Minnesota Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 81-76

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Michigan State

    L 75-67

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Michigan

    W 75-65

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    W 79-71

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Green Bay

    W 72-56

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Rutgers

    W 86-51

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Iowa

    W 87-83

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Arizona

    L 83-79

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    W 106-48

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Missouri

    W 88-63

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    1/21/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Illinois at Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

