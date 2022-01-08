Minnesota vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game road win streak when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Minnesota
- The Hoosiers put up 10.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Gophers give up (64.2).
- The Golden Gophers' 70.4 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 60.9 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.
- The Hoosiers are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
- The Golden Gophers have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points higher than the 35.1% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis is tops on his squad in both points (19.9) and rebounds (8.5) per contest, and also averages 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 3.2 blocked shots (ninth in college basketball).
- Race Thompson averages 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 58.7% from the floor.
- Xavier Johnson is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.1), and also puts up 9.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Miller Kopp is posting 7.4 points, 1.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
- Parker Stewart is posting 7.1 points, 0.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Payton Willis is averaging a team-high 3.9 assists per contest. And he is delivering 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Jamison Battle is the Golden Gophers' top scorer (18.2 points per game) and assist man (1.0), and posts 6.2 rebounds.
- Eric Curry is the Golden Gophers' top rebounder (6.7 per game), and he posts 8.3 points and 1.8 assists.
- E.J. Stephens is averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Luke Loewe is averaging 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
January
9
2022
Minnesota at Indiana
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)