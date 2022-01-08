Minnesota vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Dec 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game road win streak when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Minnesota

The Hoosiers put up 10.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Gophers give up (64.2).

The Golden Gophers' 70.4 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 60.9 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.

The Hoosiers are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.

The Golden Gophers have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points higher than the 35.1% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis is tops on his squad in both points (19.9) and rebounds (8.5) per contest, and also averages 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 3.2 blocked shots (ninth in college basketball).

Race Thompson averages 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 58.7% from the floor.

Xavier Johnson is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.1), and also puts up 9.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Miller Kopp is posting 7.4 points, 1.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Parker Stewart is posting 7.1 points, 0.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Minnesota Players to Watch