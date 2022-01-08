Minnesota vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game road win streak when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Minnesota

  • The Hoosiers put up 10.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Gophers give up (64.2).
  • The Golden Gophers' 70.4 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 60.9 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.
  • The Hoosiers are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Gophers have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points higher than the 35.1% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis is tops on his squad in both points (19.9) and rebounds (8.5) per contest, and also averages 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 3.2 blocked shots (ninth in college basketball).
  • Race Thompson averages 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 58.7% from the floor.
  • Xavier Johnson is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.1), and also puts up 9.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Miller Kopp is posting 7.4 points, 1.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Parker Stewart is posting 7.1 points, 0.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Payton Willis is averaging a team-high 3.9 assists per contest. And he is delivering 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.
  • Jamison Battle is the Golden Gophers' top scorer (18.2 points per game) and assist man (1.0), and posts 6.2 rebounds.
  • Eric Curry is the Golden Gophers' top rebounder (6.7 per game), and he posts 8.3 points and 1.8 assists.
  • E.J. Stephens is averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
  • Luke Loewe is averaging 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Minnesota at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) drives to the basket as Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (14) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cincinnati vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

10 minutes ago
Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Yale vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

11 minutes ago
Dec 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

13 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

14 minutes ago
Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UAPB vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

15 minutes ago
Dec 15, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) shoots for three during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

16 minutes ago
Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) drives against Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy