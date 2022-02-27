Minnesota vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-13, 4-13 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Williams Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Indiana

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Indiana

  • The Hoosiers put up 71.4 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 68.2 the Golden Gophers allow.
  • The Golden Gophers' 67.1 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 64.8 the Hoosiers allow.
  • This season, the Hoosiers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have made.
  • The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 6.0% higher than the 38.4% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hoosiers is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who puts up 17.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Indiana's best passer is Xavier Johnson, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 11.0 PPG scoring average.
  • Parker Stewart leads the Hoosiers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Race Thompson is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Jamison Battle records 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Gophers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Payton Willis dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 4.3 per game. He also averages 15.5 points and grabs 4.8 rebounds per game.
  • Willis is the most prolific from distance for the Golden Gophers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry (0.7 per game).

Indiana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Northwestern

L 59-51

Away

2/12/2022

Michigan State

L 76-61

Away

2/15/2022

Wisconsin

L 74-69

Home

2/21/2022

Ohio State

L 80-69

Away

2/24/2022

Maryland

W 74-64

Home

2/27/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

3/2/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

3/5/2022

Purdue

-

Away

Minnesota Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Penn State

W 76-70

Home

2/15/2022

Ohio State

L 70-45

Away

2/17/2022

Penn State

L 67-46

Away

2/19/2022

Northwestern

W 77-60

Home

2/23/2022

Wisconsin

L 68-67

Home

2/27/2022

Indiana

-

Home

3/2/2022

Maryland

-

Away

3/6/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Indiana at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
