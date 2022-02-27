Minnesota vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-13, 4-13 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Williams Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Williams Arena
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Indiana
- The Hoosiers put up 71.4 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 68.2 the Golden Gophers allow.
- The Golden Gophers' 67.1 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 64.8 the Hoosiers allow.
- This season, the Hoosiers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have made.
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 6.0% higher than the 38.4% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.
Indiana Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hoosiers is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who puts up 17.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Indiana's best passer is Xavier Johnson, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 11.0 PPG scoring average.
- Parker Stewart leads the Hoosiers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Race Thompson is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Jamison Battle records 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Gophers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Payton Willis dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 4.3 per game. He also averages 15.5 points and grabs 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Willis is the most prolific from distance for the Golden Gophers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry (0.7 per game).
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Northwestern
L 59-51
Away
2/12/2022
Michigan State
L 76-61
Away
2/15/2022
Wisconsin
L 74-69
Home
2/21/2022
Ohio State
L 80-69
Away
2/24/2022
Maryland
W 74-64
Home
2/27/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
3/2/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
3/5/2022
Purdue
-
Away
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Penn State
W 76-70
Home
2/15/2022
Ohio State
L 70-45
Away
2/17/2022
Penn State
L 67-46
Away
2/19/2022
Northwestern
W 77-60
Home
2/23/2022
Wisconsin
L 68-67
Home
2/27/2022
Indiana
-
Home
3/2/2022
Maryland
-
Away
3/6/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
