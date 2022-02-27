Minnesota vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-13, 4-13 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Williams Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Indiana

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Williams Arena

Williams Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Indiana

The Hoosiers put up 71.4 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 68.2 the Golden Gophers allow.

The Golden Gophers' 67.1 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 64.8 the Hoosiers allow.

This season, the Hoosiers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have made.

The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 6.0% higher than the 38.4% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Hoosiers is Trayce Jackson-Davis, who puts up 17.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Indiana's best passer is Xavier Johnson, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 11.0 PPG scoring average.

Parker Stewart leads the Hoosiers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Race Thompson is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jackson-Davis leads them in blocks with 2.5 per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Jamison Battle records 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Gophers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Payton Willis dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 4.3 per game. He also averages 15.5 points and grabs 4.8 rebounds per game.

Willis is the most prolific from distance for the Golden Gophers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry (0.7 per game).

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Northwestern L 59-51 Away 2/12/2022 Michigan State L 76-61 Away 2/15/2022 Wisconsin L 74-69 Home 2/21/2022 Ohio State L 80-69 Away 2/24/2022 Maryland W 74-64 Home 2/27/2022 Minnesota - Away 3/2/2022 Rutgers - Home 3/5/2022 Purdue - Away

Minnesota Schedule