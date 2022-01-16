Minnesota vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-4, 1-4 Big Ten) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Williams Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Williams Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Iowa
- The Hawkeyes record 86.5 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 65.3 the Golden Gophers allow.
- The Golden Gophers' 69.6 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 71.8 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have knocked down.
Iowa Players to Watch
- The Hawkeyes leader in points and rebounds is Keegan Murray, who scores 23.9 points and grabs 8 boards per game.
- Joe Toussaint leads Iowa in assists, averaging 3.7 per game while also scoring 5.3 points per contest.
- Jordan Bohannon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawkeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Murray is a standout on the defensive end for Iowa, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Jamison Battle is at the top of the Golden Gophers scoring leaderboard with 17.9 points per game. He also collects 6.2 rebounds and averages 0.9 assists per game.
- Minnesota's leader in rebounds is Eric Curry with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Payton Willis with 3.6 per game.
- Battle makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Curry with 0.8 per game.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
SE Louisiana
W 93-62
Home
12/29/2021
Western Illinois
W 92-71
Home
1/3/2022
Maryland
W 80-75
Home
1/6/2022
Wisconsin
L 87-78
Away
1/13/2022
Indiana
W 83-74
Home
1/16/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
1/19/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/22/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/27/2022
Purdue
-
Home
1/31/2022
Penn State
-
Away
2/3/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Texas A&M-CC
W 79-71
Home
12/22/2021
Green Bay
W 72-56
Home
1/4/2022
Illinois
L 76-53
Home
1/9/2022
Indiana
L 73-60
Away
1/12/2022
Michigan State
L 71-69
Away
1/16/2022
Iowa
-
Home
1/19/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
1/27/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/30/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
2/2/2022
Purdue
-
Home