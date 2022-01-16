Minnesota vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Keegan Murray, right, drives against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 032 Jpg

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-4, 1-4 Big Ten) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Williams Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Iowa

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Williams Arena

Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Iowa

The Hawkeyes record 86.5 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 65.3 the Golden Gophers allow.

The Golden Gophers' 69.6 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 71.8 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have knocked down.

Iowa Players to Watch

The Hawkeyes leader in points and rebounds is Keegan Murray, who scores 23.9 points and grabs 8 boards per game.

Joe Toussaint leads Iowa in assists, averaging 3.7 per game while also scoring 5.3 points per contest.

Jordan Bohannon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawkeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Murray is a standout on the defensive end for Iowa, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Jamison Battle is at the top of the Golden Gophers scoring leaderboard with 17.9 points per game. He also collects 6.2 rebounds and averages 0.9 assists per game.

Minnesota's leader in rebounds is Eric Curry with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Payton Willis with 3.6 per game.

Battle makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Curry with 0.8 per game.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 SE Louisiana W 93-62 Home 12/29/2021 Western Illinois W 92-71 Home 1/3/2022 Maryland W 80-75 Home 1/6/2022 Wisconsin L 87-78 Away 1/13/2022 Indiana W 83-74 Home 1/16/2022 Minnesota - Away 1/19/2022 Rutgers - Away 1/22/2022 Penn State - Home 1/27/2022 Purdue - Home 1/31/2022 Penn State - Away 2/3/2022 Ohio State - Away

Minnesota Schedule