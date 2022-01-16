Minnesota vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa forward Keegan Murray, right, drives against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 032 Jpg

Iowa forward Keegan Murray, right, drives against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 032 Jpg

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-4, 1-4 Big Ten) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Williams Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Iowa

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Iowa

  • The Hawkeyes record 86.5 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 65.3 the Golden Gophers allow.
  • The Golden Gophers' 69.6 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 71.8 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have knocked down.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • The Hawkeyes leader in points and rebounds is Keegan Murray, who scores 23.9 points and grabs 8 boards per game.
  • Joe Toussaint leads Iowa in assists, averaging 3.7 per game while also scoring 5.3 points per contest.
  • Jordan Bohannon makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawkeyes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • Murray is a standout on the defensive end for Iowa, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Jamison Battle is at the top of the Golden Gophers scoring leaderboard with 17.9 points per game. He also collects 6.2 rebounds and averages 0.9 assists per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in rebounds is Eric Curry with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Payton Willis with 3.6 per game.
  • Battle makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Curry with 0.8 per game.

Iowa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

SE Louisiana

W 93-62

Home

12/29/2021

Western Illinois

W 92-71

Home

1/3/2022

Maryland

W 80-75

Home

1/6/2022

Wisconsin

L 87-78

Away

1/13/2022

Indiana

W 83-74

Home

1/16/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

1/19/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

1/22/2022

Penn State

-

Home

1/27/2022

Purdue

-

Home

1/31/2022

Penn State

-

Away

2/3/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

Minnesota Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Texas A&M-CC

W 79-71

Home

12/22/2021

Green Bay

W 72-56

Home

1/4/2022

Illinois

L 76-53

Home

1/9/2022

Indiana

L 73-60

Away

1/12/2022

Michigan State

L 71-69

Away

1/16/2022

Iowa

-

Home

1/19/2022

Penn State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

1/27/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

1/30/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

2/2/2022

Purdue

-

Home

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Iowa at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17510865
NHL

How to Watch Canucks at Capitals

4 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) controls the puck against New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17134720
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch California at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
stanford women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Utah in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
georgia tech purdue women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Miami in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
Iowa forward Keegan Murray, right, drives against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 032 Jpg
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

4 minutes ago
Iowa forward Keegan Murray, right, drives against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220113 Indiana Iowa Mbb 032 Jpg
College Basketball

Iowa vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

4 minutes ago
algeria soccer
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea

14 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy